The Queen attended the Chelsea Flower Show in style and comfort as she used a luxury buggy to get around amid her ongoing health struggles.

The Queen delighted attendees and royal fans as she made a surprise appearance at the preview of the Chelsea Flower Show.

To ensure her comfort, the Queen toured the show in a £62,000 buggy, marking the first time she’s been seen using one.

The Queen attended the royal preview of the Chelsea Flower Show, much to the delight of royal fans.

Her Majesty wore a lovely bright pink coat and looked very on theme with a floral dress and broach. She toured around the iconic show in style, using for the first time in public, a luxury buggy.

The four-wheeled buggy reportedly cost £62,000 and offered the Queen relief amid her ongoing ‘episodic mobility issues’ that have left her using a wheelchair ‘for much of the time’.

Her appearance at the show was uncertain as the monarch has been forced to cancel numerous engagements, including the latest disappointing news that she will miss the Jubilee’s Trooping of the Colours. This will mark the first time she’s missed it in 70 years, she will also sadly miss the reaming Buckingham Palace garden parties.

Buckingham Palace released a brief statement regarding the Queen’s new wheels saying, “Adjustments have been made for the Queen’s comfort.”

A video of the Queen, accompanied by her son Prince Edward and Sophies Wessex, traveling around the show was shared on Instagram, where fans were quick to praise her buggy.

One commented, “Brilliant BRILLIANT idea for the buggy.”

Another added, “Lovely to see Her Majesty again looking so happy on her buggy.”

A third also wrote, “Wonderful to see Her Majesty! And how clever to have her save her energy in the open cart.”

Despite her recent health setbacks, the Queen looked to be enjoying the show and was pictured beaming. Her attendance surprised fans but they were equally delighted. She would not have wanted to miss the show as she is the patron of the Horticultural Society and has attended the show, according got OK! Over 50 times in her lifetime.