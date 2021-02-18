We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has reportedly been forced to call an emergency meeting in order to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's patronages.

The couple are set to be stripped of their remaining royal links and Her Majesty has to sort out who will take on their work.

It comes after the couple confirmed they have filmed a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Following the news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being stripped of their royal patronages, the Queen has reportedly called an ‘emergency meeting’ with her royal aides to discuss who will inherit the patronages from the couple.

The news was announced after the couple confirmed a ‘tell-all’ interview with Oprah Winfrey, but it’s been claimed the decision to take away their patronages is not retaliation to the interview.

It is a result of their commercial work, making it impossible for them to also carry out royal duties.

The couple moved to their new home in LA last year, stepping down from their senior roles in the royal family.

The Mirror reports that Harry and Meghan have told their friends they are “resigned to losing honorary titles”.

A royal inside revealed, “There has been much consideration for some time on these matters and they will be settled before March 31.”

A series of announcements are expected to be made from Buckingham before March 31, the deadline set for the end of Harry and Meghan’s 12-month review.

It is thought that the Queen will soon ask the couple to relinquish their links to the patronage that was passed down to them through the royal family.

Harry will be losing his three honorary military titles, with Prince William tipped to take over his Marine titles.

Prince Harry will also lose his link to the London Marathon while Meghan will lose her link to The National Theatre.