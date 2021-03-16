We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Philip has walked out of the hospital and is helped to his car - two weeks after having heart surgery.

Prince Philip has left the hospital after 28 days – his longest ever stay – following a heart operation.

The Duke of Edinburgh was pictured on his feet as he was helped to his car today.

Prince Philip has been pictured leaving the hospital as he walks to a waiting car – two weeks after having heart surgery.

The Duke has spent the last 28 days in the hospital – after being admitted to London King Edward VII’s hospital after feeling ‘unwell’ on 16th February and was initially treated for an infection.

But reports of a mood change at Buckingham Palace, with prayers for Philip, led to him being transferred to St Bartholomew’s Hospital 12 days ago where Buckingham Palace confirmed he had a ‘successful’ heart operation on 3rd March for a pre-existing medical condition.

Prince Philip was later transferred back to King Edward VII’s hospital for rest and to continue his treatment and he has just been pictured leaving the hospital to return home.

Earlier today, police blocked access for vehicles to King Edward VII’s hospital, as four officers arrived on motorcycles to join a dozen at the hospital’s entrance to enable the Duke to leave safely.

As Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh leaves the hospital he was pictured wearing a yellow jumper and wore a crisp white shirt underneath for being discharged from the hospital.

Philip, 99, is the oldest ever consort, is set to celebrate his 100th birthday in three months’ time and received a visit from son Prince Charles during his hospital stay on 20th February. Charles made the 200-mile round trip to spend a precious 30 minutes with his father.

The Duke recently celebrated his 73rd wedding anniversary with his wife the Queen and the pair were last pictured opening their cards from family, friends, and members of the public who wished them well.

As Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh leaves the hospital, her majesty has been dealing with the controversial claims following grandson Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, while her husband had been recovering from his operation.

The palace is yet to comment on Prince Philip’s latest hospital departure.