We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has been overheard revealing what 'irritates' her the most about a huge world issue.

The Queen has revealed what ‘irritates’ her the most about climate change.

Her Majesty didn’t hold back when discussing the upcoming cop26 with senior royals.

This royal news comes after it’s revealed the Queen is to miss out on huge milestone for Lilibet as UK christening ‘not happening’.

The Queen was overheard discussing what ‘irritates’ her about climate change as she chatted with Duchess Camilla.

Her Majesty, 95, made the comments after opening the Senedd in Cardiff as she was filmed having a private conversation with the Duchess of Cornwall and Elin Jones, the Senedd’s presiding officer, about the forthcoming climate talks.

During this private chat, she noted that it was still unsure which leaders would attend and the Queen’s unguarded comments, which would normally remain private, were picked up on a livestream of the event.

And she can be heard saying, “I’ve been hearing all about Cop,” she said. “Still don’t know who is coming … no idea.”

She continued, “We only know about people who are not coming … and it’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t do.”

Ms Jones responded, “Exactly, and it’s a time for doing, and watching your grandson on television this morning saying there is no point going to space, we need to save the Earth.”

And it looks like the Queen keeps up to date with the news when it comes to her grandson Prince William, as she appeared delighted when she admitted, “I read about that!”

It comes after Prince William revealed his son Prince George, eight, was ‘confused’ about a sad life reality.

The Queen, who rare;y travels for engagements but refuses to retire, is set to attend a diplomatic reception at Cop26, joined by the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

And Prince Charles, who is battling to save the environment, recently opened up on the sweet long-lasting tribute to his grandson Prince George.

Meanwhile, during the Cop26 Summit, Prince Charles and Prince William are expected to address the conference as well as hold talks with key world leaders.

And with so many royals in attendance, experts say it’s hoped senior royals will boost the image of Britain taking climate talks seriously.

World leaders not currently expected in Scotland include Vladimir Putin, who has said he might not attend due to fears about coronavirus, although he insisted this week that he would “still participate in the work of the Cop26”.

Scott Morrison, the Australian prime minister, was due to boycott the summit but has since confirmed he would attend.

And Xi Jinping, China’s president, has also received an invitation but will not be attending, according to a report.