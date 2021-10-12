We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen is reportedly set to miss out on a major milestone in her great-granddaughter Lilibet’s life as it’s claimed a UK christening is “not happening”.

Her Majesty has not yet met her twelfth great-grandchild in person, though it seems their first meeting might not be at baby Lilibet’s christening.

It’s been suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could opt for an episcopal christening for their daughter in the US.

The Queen has yet to meet Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and it seems her christening might not see this highly-anticipated moment. Harry and Meghan have reportedly already “shared the first picture” of Lilibet with the wider Royal Family, though speculation about where and when they will hold her christening has persisted.

Reports have previously suggested that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want Lilibet christened in front of the Queen. However, it’s now thought increasingly unlikely that the Queen will be in attendance on baby Lilibet’s big day.

As reported by The Telegraph, royal sources have stated that Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter will not be christened in the UK. Instead, a palace insider has alleged that, “There will not be a christening in the UK. It is not happening”. Echoing this, another source described the possibility of Lilibet having a UK christening as “highly unlikely”, whilst rumours about a US christening continue to circulate.

The 95-year-old monarch has not traveled internationally since 2015 when she and Prince Philip visited Malta. Since then her children and grandchildren attend oversees engagements and trips in her stead.

This could mean, much to the sadness of royal fans, that the Queen will be unable to make Lilibet’s christening if it is held in the US, over 5,000 miles away. And it’s even been suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to break with royal christening tradition even further.

Though a christening near their LA home would certainly be a departure from the norm for members of The Firm, Harry and Meghan are also reportedly hoping to christen Lilibet at an Episcopal Church.

This is a major change from previous generations of royals, including Archie, who have been baptised into the Church of England. This rumoured choice is made all the more significant given the Queen’s position as the Head of the Church of England.

The Episcopal Church belongs to the Anglican Communion and it holds many of the same practices and beliefs as the CofE, though Lilibet would not be considered a member of the CofE unless she joined a congregation in Britain.

Before Prince Harry and Meghan married, the Duchess was herself baptised into the Church of England by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Now it seems that the Sussexes could be preparing to choose a different path for their second child.

This comes as a source recently claimed to Us Weekly that Harry has an incredible bond with daddy’s girl Lilibet and bedtime is their special father-daughter time.

“Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep. He has a real magic touch,” they declared.