Prince Charles has announced a sweet long-lasting tribute to grandson Prince George at Balmoral.

The Prince of Wales transformed an ’empty field’ into an arboretum the year he was born.

The woodland, which was created by the Prince in the year that Prince George was born, is named Prince George’s wood – after the youngster.

The future king revealed the sweet legacy he was leaving to Prince George, eight, in an interview with the BBC from the very grounds of Prince George’s wood.

Charles, 72, admitted he’d built the arboretum and planted trees the year his first grandson was born and so named it in his honour.

‘This was a rather empty field of the farm didn’t need it,’ Charles explained.

‘The great thing was I managed to plant it the same year that my grandson and eldest was born, so I named it Prince George’s wood’.”

It’s a garden created for autumn colour and it contains trees with edible berries.

Prince George is third in line to the throne in royal succession and his father Prince William is second.

Prince George is the eldest of his siblings, followed by Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

Prince Charles recently spent a day with his mother the Queen when he shared a rare display of affection ahead of meeting to plant trees.

During the interview, Prince Charles revealed what he was doing to cut carbon emissions.

“I haven’t eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don’t eat dairy products on one day a week. Now I mean, that’s one way to do it. If you did that if more did that you would reduce a lot of the pressure.”

He also admitted he heats his homes in the most eco-friendly way by installing biomass boiler systems and getting solar panels put onto Clarence House and on some of the farm buildings at Highgrove.

He drives electric cars and converted his Aston Martin so it can run on English wine and Whey from the cheese process.