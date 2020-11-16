The royal protocol the Queen broke when she gave birth to Prince Charles

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles celebrated his 72nd birthday at the weekend.

The Queen broke a royal rule when she gave birth to Prince Charles.

Her father, King Georg VI made the change to royal protocol when she welcomed her first child 72 years ago.

And when the Queen gave birth to her first son all those years ago on November 14th 1948, she broke some very specific royal protocol.

According to People, before future King Prince Charles came along, it was tradition that the birth of any royal babies were to be witnessed by a senior politician.

However, the Queen’s father, King George VI, decided to lift this rule for his eldest daughter when Prince Charles was delivered via caesarean section at Buckingham Palace.

Following the special birth, news of Prince Charles’ arrival was reported on BBC news and crowds of joyous royal fans gathered outside the palace.

Back in 2018, Her Majesty gave a touching speech in honour of Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, reminiscing on life with her first born child and watching him grow into an adult.

“It is a privilege for any mother to be able to propose a toast to her son on his 70th birthday. It means that you have lived long enough to see your child grow up. It is rather like to use an analogy I am certain will find favour—planting a tree and being able to watch it grow,” she said.

Following the birth of Prince Charles, the Queen and Prince Philip welcomed Princess Anne in 1950, Prince Andrew in 1960 and Prince Edward in 1964.

