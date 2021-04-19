We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen will never again be called by her sweet childhood nickname following the death of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.

The Queen said an emotional goodbye to her husband, Prince Philip, in a deeply moving funeral service held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday. On this poignant day, 30 guests gathered to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh, who was the longest-serving consort in British history.

He and the Queen shared four children, eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren and his passing has changed the monarchy as we know it. The Queen will remain in mourning for her beloved husband, who won her heart throughout their 73 years of marriage, until April 22.

And now it seems that the loss of Prince Philip will also mean the loss of a sweet name often used by the Duke for Her Majesty.

What is the Queen’s childhood nickname and why won’t it be used now?

In a touching piece in The Sun about covering the Duke’s funeral, Arthur Edwards wrote of the moment he realised that there is no one else who still refers to the Queen by her adorable childhood name, Lilibet.

“Later, seeing those haunting TV pictures of the Queen in black sitting all on her own in Chapel Quire, it dawned on me there is no longer anyone left in the world to call her “Lilibet”,” he declared. “Her mother did, her sister Margaret did and Philip did. They have all gone.”

The nickname “Lilibet”, which derives from the monarch’s first name Elizabeth, is understood to have arisen after the Queen was unable to pronounce her name as a young child, so opted to call herself this instead.

And it seems to have been quickly adopted by her loved ones, as her father, George VI, was once quoted as saying: “Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy.”

However, no other members of the Royal Family, who are sometimes called The Firm, still call the Queen “Lilibet” today.

Video of the Week

Having lost her devoted husband, the Queen will never again hear “Lilibet” used again, though it’s not the only nickname she has. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has previously revealed that her oldest child, Prince George calls the monarch “Gan-Gan”.

The Queen will no doubt be taking great comfort in her family at this difficult time and will likely be looking forward to reuniting with her great-grandchildren in the future.