Prince Harry may stay in UK to stand by Queen for huge milestone

Prince Harry may stay in the UK for a few more days to be with the Queen as she celebrates her 95th birthday on Wednesday.

Harry flew back to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral, for the first time since officially stepping away from royal life.

Prince Harry flew home to the UK to be among the 30 guests at Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday.

Just over a week ago, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Philip had died “peacefully” at Windsor Castle aged 99.

Following the tragic announcement, Prince Harry flew back to England from his new home in LA in order to self-isolate ahead of the funeral.

Harry left pregnant wife Meghan Markle at home as she was advised by doctors not to fly – but the Duchess of Sussex made herself present at the funeral in her own subtle way and is reportedly ready to ‘forgive’ the royal family and move on from tensions.

While it was thought that Prince Harry would rush home to be with Meghan and son Archie shortly after the service, it’s believed that he may stay in Windsor for a few more days in order to support the Queen as she marks her first birthday as a widow.

It’s been reported that Prince Harry has no fixed return date and a source said, “If all goes well, he could stay for the Queen’s birthday.”

There had been rumours of a worsening rift between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles.

During Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, he described his relationship with William as “distance” and confessed that Prince Charles had stopped taking his calls when he first stepped back from royal life.

However, the brothers were spotted chatting outside of St George’s Chapel when Prince Philip’s send off came to an end and they are said to have chatted for two hours with their father later that afternoon.

It’s thought that the family reunion may be a great first step in healing the broken bonds between the brothers and their dad and it now seems likely that Harry would feel happy to spend more time with the royals for the Queen’s birthday.

“It’s early days but you’d hope this is exactly the first step Philip would have wished for,” an insider told The Sun.