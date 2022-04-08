We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen’s bizarre bath time routine includes some seriously specific rules.

A member of the Queen’s staff is reportedly in charge of using a thermometer to monitor the water temperature and measuring the depth of the Queen’s bath water.

Royal writer Brian Hoey detailed the Queen’s daily schedule in a new report for the Daily Mail, including the fact that she likes her baths to be seven inches deep.

The daily habits of the royal family can be fascinating, including Prince Charles’ alleged absurd routine of having his shoelaces ironed and his toothpaste squeezed.

In another odd twist, the Queen, who will soon be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, only takes seven inch baths. The Queen wakes up around 7:30 a.m. every day, according to royal expert Brian Hoey, and her maid switches on the radio first thing in the morning so the monarch can listen to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme while getting ready.

While the Queen is sipping her morning tea, her maid begins preparing for Her Majesty’s daily 8 a.m. bath, something she is reportedly very fussy about. Not only does the temperature have to be perfect, but the depth has its own set of requirements.

As the Queen relaxes in her seven-inch-deep bath, her royal staff is said to be putting out her first outfit for the day, always under the supervision of Angela Kelly, the Queen’s Personal Assistant and Wardrobe Curator.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Hoey, explained, “Her maid will go into the adjoining bathroom to draw the bath, which has to be exactly the right temperature: tested with a wooden-cased thermometer, and no more than seven inches of water.”

The Queen’s bathing routine is questionable at best, but her favourite posh junk food is even stranger.

Her Majesty loves juicy burgers, as do most people, but hers are served without the bun and eaten with a knife and fork. She also only eats venison and stuffs her patties with cranberries.