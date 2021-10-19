We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has shown her relatable nature in a heartwarming new video and royal fans can’t believe how adorable the monarch is.

Her Majesty has shared a sweet clip of her video call with Dame Cindy Kiro who is soon to be sworn in as the new Governor-General of New Zealand.

Their down-to-earth discussion has captured fans’ imaginations as the Queen’s warmth and sense of humour shone through.

The Queen has delighted fans with her latest appearance during a video call with the new Governor-General of New Zealand, Dame Cindy Kiro, who is due to be sworn in on Thursday. As a senior member of The Firm, the Queen remained committed to her royal duties throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and UK’s lockdown. The 95-year-old monarch mastered the use of video calls for royal engagements and has even reportedly enjoyed family calls over Zoom in recent months, including to celebrate her great-grandson Prince George’s birthday.

Now Her Majesty has shared a sweet clip of her recent video call with Dame Cindy and fans are in awe of how adorable she is. During the call, the Queen showed her sense of humour as they joked about their time difference and reflected on her years of service.

Opening the conversation, the Queen exclaimed, “Ah, there you are!” as Dame Cindy appeared on the screen and bowed to her.

“Good evening,” she went on, before Cindy answered, “Good morning here”, referencing the twelve hour time difference between the two countries. Her Majesty laughed good-humouredly and replied, “Oh of course it’s good morning to you, isn’t it!”

The pair went on to discuss Dame Cindy’s upcoming swearing in as Governor-General of New Zealand, with the Queen conversationally asking, “So you’re taking over quite soon aren’t you?”

Cindy affirmed that the swearing in is Thursday and told the Queen, “It will be a big day. Something you’ve gone through many times with many Governers-General.”

Seemingly delighted by this lighthearted reference to her astonishing 69 year reign, the Queen smiled and knowingly answered, “Indeed, I have, yes!”

Her ability to conduct such a down-to-earth engagement has been met with overwhelming praise from royal fans on social media, many of whom were particularly delighted to see the monarch video calling once again.

‘The Queen is adorable! 😍’, one person declared on Twitter.

Another person agreed, writing, ‘The Queen on Zoom is just the most wonderful thing ever. Thank you. ❤️❤️❤️’.

‘Isn’t it magnificent to watch HRH on zoom’, somebody else shared.

Whilst a fellow royal fan expressed their belief that the Queen has been quicker to take to video calling than many others, responding, ‘The Queen embraced zoom more than most of us ❤️’.

‘Our beloved Queen and her beautiful smile <3’, a fifth person commented, as another person said, ‘Isn’t she just lovely 👸’.

The Queen’s new video call comes just days after she sparked health fears after she was pictured using a walking stick during a recent outing with her daughter Princess Anne. Though Her Majesty certainly seemed to be in good spirits as she let her sense of humor shine through in her chat with Dame Cindy.