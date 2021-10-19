Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana in striking head-to-toe red outfit

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton has channelled Princess Diana as she stepped out in London wearing a bold red outfit for her latest engagement.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore head-to-toe scarlet as she attended the launch of the Forward Trust charity’s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign.

For this important engagement Kate opted for a bold look that bore a striking resemblance to some of Princess Diana’s looks.

Kate Middleton seemed to have taken inspiration from her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, as she was pictured in London today. This isn’t the first time the Duchess has been spotted sporting a head-to-toe colourful look in recent weeks. Kate stunned royal fans as she was hailed the “ultimate Bond girl” with her No Time To Die premiere dress, whilst her gorgeous purple suit for her trip to Northern Ireland also caught people’s attention.

Now Kate’s stunned in scarlet as she attended the launch of the Forward Trust charity’s Taking Action on Addiction campaign.

As a senior member of The Firm, Kate is Patron to many charities and organisations and Forward Trust is one of these important patronages. According to the charity, their new campaign aims to “reframe existing perceptions of addiction”, as well as to “improve understanding” and “reduce prejudice” as well as “enable people to ask for and receive help”.

As their Patron, the Duchess of Cambridge delivered a powerful speech at the launch and her beautiful red ensemble was the perfect elegant outfit choice.

She wore a red turtleneck jumper, worn tucked into a pleated skirt in a matching shade. The skirt, which closely resembles a Valentino pleated midi skirt priced at £1,590, adds a touch of detail to this colour-block look. Kate paired the top and skirt with classic nude pumps and she may well have used her secret £6 trick to stay secure in them.

If this striking look wasn’t already breath-taking enough, it could also be seen to have channelled Diana, who was often snapped in similar head-to-toe red outfits.

One such occasion was when she attended the official naming ceremony for the P&O cruise liner “Royal Princess” in 1984. Here Diana chose a smart red jacket and skirt, pairing them with a matching red beret and accessorising with a black necktie, bag and gloves.

But what wasn’t the only time the Princess of Wales wowed in all red, as she wore a Jasper Conran skirt suit during a visit to Florence the next year. This time she chose to go all out with red shoes and tights, as well as a white and red polka dot top.

And who could forget her equally wonderful red dress worn in Argentina? Short and strappy, this bright red look with its halter neck straps, matching shoes and bag couldn’t have been more fun for an evening dinner.

Whether or not Kate Middleton intentionally chose to channel Princess Diana with her own red outfit, both royal women certainly know how to style a colourful look!