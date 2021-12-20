We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are allowed to break this school rule that their classmates are forbidden.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are allowed to be driven through the school gates, unlike their fellow classmates.

The Cambridge youngsters attend St Thomas’ in Battersea but while parents are told to drop their kids off at the school gates, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are allowed to drive them into the grounds.

This royal news comes after Meghan Markle is said to be ‘so upset’ and in hiding over backlash from The Ellen Show, royal expert claims.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have one surprising school privilege that their classmates don’t, it’s been revealed.

The Cambridge children attend St Thomas’ school in Battersea and while most school runs are hectic for parents – whether it’s the coronavirus pandemic or not – there is one slight difference that helped the Cambridge’s cope with taking their children to school.

While every child had to be dropped outside the school gates by their parents amid tighter lockdown restrictions, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were allowed to drive their children through the school gates and into the grounds.

Thomas’ introduced a series of covid measures to increase the safety of their staff and pupils and curb the spread of the virus, some changes to the routine drop-off procedure were changed at the height of the pandemic, meaning parents were only allowed to drop off their children at the front gates.

But on a typical day for Prince George and Princess Charlotte, they are the exceptions to the rule, as they were given special permission to be driven into the school grounds.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair, “According to one parent, the school has installed numerous Covid prevention measures and parents now have to drop children at the school gates.

“The Cambridges, however, are still able to drive their children into the school grounds.”

Parents Prince William and Kate Middleton are no strangers to doing the school run themselves even though they do also have the help of a Norland Nanny, but the special measures awarded by the school were likely down to a security concern as the family has protection officers with them at all times.

A source told Vanity Fair, ‘He’s very popular and has lots of friends, and there’s very little fuss made about who he is.

‘Either William or Kate do drop off, and they are always very friendly.’

They added, “William particularly loves to have a chat with some of the other parents and he works out with some of the mums at the Harbour Club after drop off. He’s very chatty and amiable.”