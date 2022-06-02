We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The sign Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could return to the UK more often following Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be preparing to visit the UK more often as its claimed Princess Eugenie has moved out of Frogmore Cottage after the Sussexes recently renewed the lease.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are using the cottage as a base for their visit this Jubilee weekend.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dropped the biggest sign that they could be set to return to the UK more often following the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Ahead of the weekends preparations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to arrive back to stay in their old home Frogmore Cottage after Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank moved out of the property to enable the Sussexes to stay.

But the move has sparked the possibility that the Sussexes could return to the UK more frequently and comes after Prince Harry renewed the lease on the property.

Eugenie’s family have headed to Portugal for a quick break ahead of the celebrations.

According to the Daily Mail, a source believes that the lease renewal is a ‘signal that they aren’t going to disappear’ as they could ‘easily give up Frogmore’ since they now live full-time in the US.

“By agreeing to extend the lease, and with Jack and Eugenie focusing on Portugal, they have a firm presence smack bang in the middle of Windsor court where it’s all happening,’ the source told The Sun.

“They can now come and go any time they please. The coming year could be one of the most tumultuous in royal history and the Sussexes are making sure they have a foothold in Windsor.”

It’s understood that Eugenie and Jack are house hunting for a home for them and their son August and have reportedly set their sights on Adelaide Cottage – the same one Prince William and Kate Middleton had been eying up.