The Queen is said to have made an insightful comment during a recent royal visit and according to royal commentators, it shows she’s “clearly been listening” to her son Prince Charles.

The Queen has recently returned from Holyrood Week in Scotland and royal commentators were left intrigued by a comment she’s reportedly made during her visit. Royal Week, as it’s known in Scotland, or Holyrood Week, takes place each summer and sees the Queen and other members of The Firm undertake visits across Scotland. They celebrate Scottish culture, communities and achievements and this year Her Majesty made a very meaningful trip on the fourth day.

Accompanied by Princess Anne, the Queen visited the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI) at the University of Edinburgh. The royals heard about the institute’s pioneering research into ways to reverse the devastating effects of climate change.

And it was during this visit that the monarch is understood to have made some very significant remarks.

As reported by Express.co.uk, ITV’s Royal Rota podcast hosts Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson discussed the Queen’s words – and reflected on how they seem to have been inspired by her eldest child.

“She made a remark when she arrived at the engagement,” Lizzie claimed. “As she stepped out of the hybrid Land Rover, she said, ‘It’s electric’.”

This is something that Chris believed to be a sign of how Her Majesty has been taking advice from Prince Charles, explaining: “Clearly been listening to her son over lunch. And her grandson as well since Prince William has also taken on this environmental mantle.”

And this wasn’t the only environmentally conscious comment the Queen is understood to have made during this important visit. The hosts went on to discuss the monarch’s later declaration that: “It does mean we’re going to have to change the way we do things really in the end”.

“We’ve obviously heard a lot from Prince Charles and Prince William on their passion for the environment,” Lizzie told the listeners. “So to hear the Queen talking about it is a bit of a change.”

“The Queen knows that her words are being picked up. She knows that people can hear her. She knows the impact that it has when she says things,” Lizzie continued.

The Queen’s recent comments come just months after William declared that “enough is enough”. The Duke of Cambridge, who is second in line to the throne, spoke out to highlight the devastating climate crisis. Whilst last year Prince Charles urged people to “think big and act now” to help save our planet.

It seems now the Queen is following in their footsteps as she reflects on our planet’s future.