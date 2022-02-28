We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen saved Prince William and Prince Harry’s idol from tour hell when she stepped in to save the day in this unlikely way.

The Queen is said to have stepped in to stop American rapper Snoop Dogg from being kicked out of the UK amid a legal case that looked set to ruin his tour.

Her Majesty is grandmother to Prince William and Harry and they were said to be huge fans of the rapper as he recalls the moment the Queen saved the day.

The Queen once saved Prince William and Prince Harry’s idol from being kicked out of the UK in a row over a legal case.

Her Majesty is understood to have stepped in to save Snoop Dogg – Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – from being forced to cancel his UK tour after a media campaign to get him to leave the country sparked controversy.

According to the American rapper, whose grandson passed away 10 days after birth, the Queen came to his aid. He recounted the incident during a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid.

Snoop, 50, was almost thrown out of the UK in the 90s after a UK newspaper ran a cover story about him in 1994, which was headlined: “Kick this evil b****** out.”

The paper urged lawmakers to kick Snoop out of the UK – where he was on tour at the time – over the first and second-degree murder charges he was facing at the time.

In 1993, Snoop was arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of a man in Los Angeles. The charge was later dropped in 1996.

Snoop said, “Guess who came to my defence? Just take a guess.”

“The Queen,” he continued. “The Queen said, ‘This man has done nothing in our country. He can come.’ The queen… bow down… When the Queen speaks, bow down. That’s Harry and William’s grandmother, you dig?”

He went on to suggest that her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry had convinced their grandmother to vouch for him and as a result he got to tour the UK.

Snoop has released hits including Drop It Like It’s Hot, Gin and Juice, and starred on Katy Perry’s hit California Gurls.

He surmised, “You think they weren’t there, saying, ‘Grandma, please let him in, grandma. He’s OK. We love his music.’ ‘You know Harry, I’ll let him in for you. He’s not so bad after all and he’s quite cute.’ The Queen, that’s my gal,” he added.

In 2015 Snoop told the Guardian newspaper the story and he explained, “When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in the UK, so she gave me permission to be here.”

Snoop has previously spoken out about his unlikely friendship with the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex.

He previously told The Mirror, “Harry and William are my boys,” Snoop said. “As soon as I knew they were fans I reached out to them and we‘ve been cool ever since.”

Snoop, who recently performed at the US Super Bowl said he’s got respect for Prince Harry and Meghan since they moved to LA.

He explained, “Prince Harry had big balls when he didn’t invite Trump to his wedding. And now, for real, I say he’s got an even bigger set of balls…Him and Meghan are living their lives like they want and that can’t be an easy thing with the whole world judging them.

“They got to live life their way – they get a lot of respect from me for that.”

