Prince Charles is set to follow in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s footsteps and make his mark in the entertainment world after making a huge career announcement.

The Prince of Wales has marked New York Climate Week by revealing he’s teamed up with Amazon Prime Video to launch a brand new TV channel.

The new channel aims to encourage both businesses and individuals to actively work towards a more sustainable future.

Prince Charles has made the exciting announcement that he has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video to launch a new TV channel dedicated to one of his greatest passions – conservation and sustainability. The Prince of Wales, who is first in line to the throne and a prominent senior member of The Firm, revealed the brilliant news to mark New York Climate Week this year.

The new channel, RE:TV, aims to encourage individuals and businesses to be proactive when it comes to moving towards a more sustainable future. It is also set to highlight global projects that are working on initiatives to help change the way businesses are run.

As reported by Express.co.uk, Charles spoke out powerfully to reveal his hopes for this new venture. The the future king declared, “I’ve spent a lot of my lifetime trying to engage people and businesses with the issues and solutions of the climate crisis.”

“RE:TV was therefore set up with the aim of capturing the will and imagination of humanity and champion the most inspiring solutions for sustainability from around the world.”

The Prince of Wales reportedly continued, “I hope that with this partnership with Prime Video we can bring these inspiring innovations and ideas to a wider audience and demonstrate together what is possible in the pursuit of a sustainable future.”

Prince Charles’ big move in the entertainment sphere comes just months after his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were revealed to have signed a major deal with Netflix.

This deal is perhaps one of the couple’s most exciting career announcements since they stepped back as senior royals. Harry and Meghan’s multi-year contract with the streaming giant will reportedly see them produce an exciting range of insightful documentaries, films and programmes exclusively for Netflix.

Whilst royal fans eagerly anticipate what Netflix projects are to come from the Sussexes, Prince Charles’ devotion to fighting climate change also seems to have been passed on to his children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are known to share his passion for the environment. They were also recently given an award for only having two children in tribute to the way this could reduce their impact on our planet.

Meanwhile, Charles’ eldest son, Prince William has recently announced this year’s finalists for the Earthshot Prize, an environmental award he founded in collaboration with Sir David Attenborough last year. Following this already exciting announcement, William has also confirmed a new 5-part documentary series featuring the celebrated conservationist.

Prince Charles’ RE:TV Amazon Prime project is a similarly meaningful venture and royal fans will no doubt be eager to tune in and learn more about how we can help protect our planet.