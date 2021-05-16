Zara Tindall shares sweet insight into her relationship with the Queen

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Zara admitted she is often given a “good look” by Her Majesty

Zara Tindall revealed that she has a very good relationship with her grandmother, the Queen, admitting that she often gets her “good look”.

During an appearance on the House of Rugby podcast with her husband Mike Tindall, Zara admitted that she rarely gets a stern look from the monarch when quizzed by host Alex Payne.

She said: “I always get the good look. We are okay, I think we are alright.”

Zara added: “Probably when we were much younger, but not recently, definitely not.”

Zara’s admission came just before she celebrated her 40th birthday on Saturday.

The royal was born at St Mary’s Hospital on May 15, 1981, and is Princess Anne’s only daughter with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

She’s the Queen’s eldest granddaughter and is 19th in the royal line of succession and named her newborn son Lucas after her late grandfather Prince Philip, calling him Lucas Philip Tindall.

Zara’s husband Mike confirmed that she had given birth to Lucas on their bathroom floor while waiting for the ambulance.

“Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house. Arrived very quickly, didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,” he said on his podcast The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby, days after Lucas was born.

“The midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up, got there just we had assumed the position. The second midwife arrived just after the head arrived,” he added.

The proud father recently shared details of the reality of parenting, saying on the podcast: “You literally feed him, he goes to sleep, I went to the gym, he wakes up, I feed him. I watched rugby whilst I was feeding him, he went back to sleep.”