Mike Tindall has shared a sweet update on family life now that he and wife Zara have welcomed new royal baby Lucas and it’s very relatable.

Mike Tindall and his wife Zara welcomed their third child in rather shocking circumstances last month. Having given birth to their son on the bathroom floor at home, the Queen’s granddaughter and rugby player Mike announced their happy baby news.

The couple also revealed his adorable name – Lucas – as well as his middle name ‘Philip’, thought to have been chosen as a sweet tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away weeks after Lucas was born.

The Queen now has ten great-grandchildren, though Lucas is far down in the royal line of succession. Like Zara before them, neither Lucas nor his siblings Mia and Lena have royal titles and if Mike’s recent revelations are anything to go by, they are very down-to-earth Royal Family members.

Proud father Mike has now opened up on his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby about life as a family of five and given royal fans a very relatable update on little Lucas.

Speaking on the latest episode this week, Mike revealed: “There’s not much going on. Just newborn, a month-old, same old stuff. Feeding, bum wiping, but otherwise all good.”

That wasn’t the only detail Mike revealed, however, as he also shared the wonderful – albeit slightly stressful – way he spent the weekend with his daughters Mia and Lena.

“Tell you what I did do at the weekend because it was sunny and windy. I thought it’d be a great idea to take four children kite flying on Mitch Common so I spent three hours untangling strings,” he said.

“It was the most stressful three hours of my life and I was just shouting at children as they were running around uncrossing strings.”

Despite the hectic day, it sounds like Mike and his family had a brilliant time. This is especially lovely after a difficult few weeks for the Royal Family, sometimes called The Firm following Prince Philip’s death.

Mike praised the Queen for the way she “lead by example” and sat alone at her husband’s funeral, despite the tragic circumstances.

Discussing the sad day on his podcast, he revealed: “There were a lot of things that brought home memories and it was a sad day but you know I think it was very well run and he was very well looked after.

“He was very well looked after and hopefully he’s looking down and he was happy with the day.”