Save over $100 on these Oral-B electric toothbrushes in the Amazon Beauty Haul sale

The Amazon Beauty Haul is here and among some of the best deals is this Oral B electric toothbrush, which has had its price reduced by over $100 for the event.

If you're a beauty lover, chances are you been keeping your eye out for some of the best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul deals (opens in new tab) over the last few days. The US-only event runs for a whole two weeks from 24 October - 4 November, and shoppers can make the most of some great discounts on skincare and haircare products - including Revlon's volumiser brush (opens in new tab) and Dyson hair dryer dupes (opens in new tab).

To save you some time, we've been scouring the site to find the best possible deals so you can spend more time shopping and less time searching, and this discounted Oral-B toothbrush is one of our top finds. Discounted by over $100, the high-spec electric toothbrush is now available for $111.99 - that's 49% off!

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO Series 7G Electric Toothbrush with Brush Head, Black Onyx - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was: $219.99 | Now: $111.99 (Save $107.60) | Delivery: Next day/Standard (opens in new tab) Included in this deal is one Oral-B iO Series 7G Black Onyx electric toothbrush, one Oral-B Ultimate Clean brush head, and a magnetic travel pouch and refill holder.

So much more than just your standard electric toothbrush, the Oral-B iO Series 7G comes with a range of features to make sure you're teeth are getting a dentist-level clean.

The lights on the handle signal red when brushing too hard and green when brushing just right, and the re-designed brush head has twisted bristles to reach every contour.

Meanwhile, the interactive display clearly communicates the mode setting, charging progress bar and a two-minute brushing timer, and the brush itself can be connected to the Oral-B app via Bluetooth, for a personalised brushing experience.

With real time feedback, personalised instructions, tips and encouragement, using the app is a great way to improve your brushing habits and make sure your teeth are getting the thorough clean they need.

And if you needed any more reasons to invest, the Oral-B iO series was named 'Best New Oral Beauty Product' in the Pure Beauty Global Awards 2020 (opens in new tab).

The reviews for this electric toothbrush speak for themselves, with one happy customer writing "It's not too loud. It's got a slick design. My teeth feel dentist-office clean, my gums feel stimulated, and this toothbrush definitely provides a polishing action," while another said "I have had another Oral B for several years. This one far surpasses it. I have never had my teeth so clean."

With a whopping 457 five-star reviews to date, this product is well worth the price tag, and many customers have shown their appreciation for the accompanying app too, praising its detail and ability to tell how thoroughly you've brushed and when to replace the head.

A word of caution for those with sensitive gums, however, as some reviewers warn the bristles have left their gums sore.

The Oral-B iO Series 7G is only on offer for a limited time in the Amazon Beauty Haul, so make sure you snap it before time runs out to keep your teeth squeaky clean.

