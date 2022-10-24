Get Kate Middleton's blow dry look for less! Snap up the Revlon volumiser brush for under $50 in the Amazon Beauty sale

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Beauty bargain alert! We've spotted the Tiktok viral Revlon volumiser brush on offer in the Amazon beauty sale - the affordable tool that helps you achieve Kate’s signature blow-dry at home.

If you’re a royal fan, it's likely you've swooned over Kate Middleton and her ever-perfect locks on occasion, with the Princess of Wales a walking masterclass on sleek, voluminous hair. Whilst Kate usually has an expert team on hand to help her (costing $$$s) we've found a tool that'll give you the same enviable hair style with a whopping 31% off currently - all thanks to the Amazon beauty sale.

The US only event is running for two weeks from 24 October - 4 November, and has other fabulous savings on everything from personal grooming, skin care and make-up essentials to discounts on Dyson hair dryer dupes (opens in new tab) and some of the best perfumes of all time (opens in new tab). See it as an excuse to treat yourself or save on upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas gifts.

(opens in new tab) REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush - View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Was: $69.99 | Now: $48.00 (Save $21.99) | Delivery: Next day/standard (opens in new tab) This one-tool-does-all cult hair buy dries and styles hair in record time - adding volume and shine and reducing frizz and flyaways. And there's no time to invest like the present thanks to the 31% saving in the Amazon beauty sale.

Yes the viral Revlon brush (opens in new tab) has been upgraded and it's the bigger and better 2.0 model that's boasting $22 off in the Amazon Beauty sale.

In addition to being lighter to hold and style - the new Volumiser promises 75% shinier blowouts in up to half the time too. It comes with four handy heat settings (low/med/high/cool), which coupled with it's innovative Ceramic Titanium Tourmaline technology means 50% less heat damage to hair follicles.

The versatile tool can be used to blow-out hair (a la Kate Middleton), adding volume and bounce from root to tip. So it's no surprising it's gone down a storm online, with Tiktok users in particular lapping up the how-to tutorials.

Mayuri Jaini (opens in new tab) is one Revlon volumiser tutorial that's gone viral, showing us how to get those Middleton curls and soft waves in under 10 minutes.

There's further reason to buy too - with the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 travel-friendly compared to it's predecessor. Simply flip the easy-to-use release button, detach the brush head from the handle and save yourself some serious stroage in your suitcase or weekend bag.

It's not just Tiktok users that have praised the blow-dry brush, with the Amazon reviews (opens in new tab) also speaking for themselves (4.4 stars from 7,662 global reviews).

One happy Amazon customer wrote: "I am stunned. It looks so simple, but I really could have paid full price. This morning I got out of the shower and went from wet and curly to dry and straight in about 6 minutes. I did not time it but I swear it could have been under 5. Hours later it still looks and feels terrific. Revlon, you hit the nail on the head!"

"My hair looks fantastic and my styling time has been cut down. Using on one tool is fabulous! I absolutely love this product!" said another. Whilst a third reviewer raved: "All in all it makes my hair smooth and silky with no frizz! I even use it after I wake up on my dry hair just to refresh, smooth, and style my hair."

The reduced price is only on offer for a limited time in the Amazon beauty sale so snap it up now to avoid disappointment. Your hair will thank you for it.

