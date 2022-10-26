30 Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals You Will Love

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul is in full swing and we're here to bring you the best beauty deals.

If you'd rather shop than scroll - and who wouldn't - then you'll be happy to hear that we've found the best deals in the Amazon Beauty Haul sale. Oh boy, have we excited for this beauty event - it's almost as if those nice folks over at Amazon heard our cries for an extra Prime Day dedicated to all things beauty.

The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul (opens in new tab) is a two-week shopping event featuring discounts on many of our favorite beauty products from Drybar's iconic hair styling devices to luxe skincare from No.1 British brand Elemis.

The Beauty Haul sale is Amazon's newest seasonal shopping event and this time it’s exclusively beauty buys in the online discount aisle. There are savings to be had on fragrance, makeup, skincare, and haircare for both men and women, with up to 60% off selected products.

Unlike Prime Day, the Beauty Haul sale is an unhurried event that runs for a full two weeks. From now until November 6 you can stock up on skincare, start holiday shopping for beauty-loving friends and family members, or treat yourself to a beauty bargain that you might not normally buy.

Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul: our consumer editor's top buys

Is life too short to scroll through yet another Amazon sale? Do you wish someone would just tell you which beauty buys are the biggest steal? Well, your wish is our command. Our Consumer Editor Heidi Scrimgeour (opens in new tab) has scoured the sale to bring you the best beauty deals.

If you dream of locks like Kate Middleton, the REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush (opens in new tab) is our top buy in the Holiday Beauty Haul. If you're more of a skincare gal, now is your chance to snap up the PMD Clean Pro Jade (opens in new tab) - a popular smart facial cleansing device with $35 off. Or try theFace Roller by Revlon (opens in new tab) which is made of organic stone and promises shine-free skin.

Feel like a new look? The Beauty Haul is also a great opportunity to pull off a glow-up without breaking the bank, starting with theGLO Brilliant Teeth Whitening Device Kit with Patented Heat (opens in new tab). And finally, the Tweezerman Exclusive Rose Tea Petite Tweeze Set (opens in new tab) is a must if you're a brow girl. You can never have too many pairs of tweezers, right?

(Image credit: CHI )

Best Amazon Beauty Haul 'Holiday Looks' deals

If you're all about looking your best for the holiday season, Amazon has you covered with a dedicated Holiday Look (opens in new tab) section in the Beauty Haul. There's up to 55% off everything from Revlon makeup to hair styling tools.

(Image credit: Revlon)

Best Amazon Beauty Haul 'Award-winners' deals

If you're the kind of beauty queen who never buys make-up or skincare without reading all the reviews first, scoot over the Allure Best of Beauty (opens in new tab) department of the Beauty Haul sale where you'll find up to 40% off popular award-winning beauty products.

(Image credit: Neutrogena)

Best Amazon Beauty Haul 'Winter self care' deals



If your idea of beauty is a big night in with a face mask and some foot scrub, the Winter Self Care range of the Amazon Beauty Haul is for you. There's up to 40% off winter skincare products from trusted brands like Aveeno and Neutrogena plus savings galore on shaving kits including Venus razors and Gillette beard care sets.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Best Amazon Beauty Haul 'Holiday Gifting' deals

Maybe beauty's not your thing but you have loved ones to shop for this holiday season who can never have too much make-up, skincare, haircare, or fragrance. Head straight for 'Holiday Gifting' (opens in new tab)in the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul sale, and get your holiday shopping sorted while saving some dollars. From perfume to gift sets, there's something in the sale for everyone on your list.

(Image credit: Oars + Alps )

Amazon Beauty Haul - Best 'Men’s Grooming' deals

And last, but by no means least, we come to the best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul (opens in new tab) deals in the Men’s Grooming category. Whether he's a bearded wonder or a clean-shaven dude, treat him to a little skincare or fragrance gem this holiday season.

