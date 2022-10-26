30 Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals You Will Love
Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul deals are hot - we've rounded up our favorites
The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul is in full swing and we're here to bring you the best beauty deals.
If you'd rather shop than scroll - and who wouldn't - then you'll be happy to hear that we've found the best deals in the Amazon Beauty Haul sale. Oh boy, have we excited for this beauty event - it's almost as if those nice folks over at Amazon heard our cries for an extra Prime Day dedicated to all things beauty.
The Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul (opens in new tab) is a two-week shopping event featuring discounts on many of our favorite beauty products from Drybar's iconic hair styling devices to luxe skincare from No.1 British brand Elemis.
The Beauty Haul sale is Amazon's newest seasonal shopping event and this time it’s exclusively beauty buys in the online discount aisle. There are savings to be had on fragrance, makeup, skincare, and haircare for both men and women, with up to 60% off selected products.
Unlike Prime Day, the Beauty Haul sale is an unhurried event that runs for a full two weeks. From now until November 6 you can stock up on skincare, start holiday shopping for beauty-loving friends and family members, or treat yourself to a beauty bargain that you might not normally buy.
Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul: our consumer editor's top buys
Is life too short to scroll through yet another Amazon sale? Do you wish someone would just tell you which beauty buys are the biggest steal? Well, your wish is our command. Our Consumer Editor Heidi Scrimgeour (opens in new tab) has scoured the sale to bring you the best beauty deals.
If you dream of locks like Kate Middleton, the REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush (opens in new tab) is our top buy in the Holiday Beauty Haul. If you're more of a skincare gal, now is your chance to snap up the PMD Clean Pro Jade (opens in new tab) - a popular smart facial cleansing device with $35 off. Or try theFace Roller by Revlon (opens in new tab) which is made of organic stone and promises shine-free skin.
Feel like a new look? The Beauty Haul is also a great opportunity to pull off a glow-up without breaking the bank, starting with theGLO Brilliant Teeth Whitening Device Kit with Patented Heat (opens in new tab). And finally, the Tweezerman Exclusive Rose Tea Petite Tweeze Set (opens in new tab) is a must if you're a brow girl. You can never have too many pairs of tweezers, right?
- REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
- Face Roller by Revlon, Oily Skin Control for Face Makeup (opens in new tab)
- PMD Clean Pro Jade (opens in new tab)
- GLO Brilliant Teeth Whitening Device Kit with Patented Heat (opens in new tab)
- Tweezerman Exclusive Rose Tea Petite Tweeze Set (opens in new tab)
Best Amazon Beauty Haul 'Holiday Looks' deals
If you're all about looking your best for the holiday season, Amazon has you covered with a dedicated Holiday Look (opens in new tab) section in the Beauty Haul. There's up to 55% off everything from Revlon makeup to hair styling tools.
- CHI Original Lava 1" Ceramic Hairstyling Flat Iron (opens in new tab) - was $99.99, now $58.25
- Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick with Vitamin E and Avocado Oil (opens in new tab) - was £8.39, now $3.94
- Goody Hair Barrettes Clips (opens in new tab)- was $9.87, now $4.13
- COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Hydrating Concealer (opens in new tab) - was $11.99, now $5.53
- UNITE Hair RE:UNITE Treatment (opens in new tab) - was $38.00, now $26.60
- Lip Gloss by Revlon (opens in new tab) - was $8.39, now $2.30
Best Amazon Beauty Haul 'Award-winners' deals
If you're the kind of beauty queen who never buys make-up or skincare without reading all the reviews first, scoot over the Allure Best of Beauty (opens in new tab) department of the Beauty Haul sale where you'll find up to 40% off popular award-winning beauty products.
- REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush (opens in new tab) - was $69.99 $48.00
- Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion WavePress Ceramic Deep Waver (opens in new tab)- was $90.00, now $63.00
- Color Wow Money Masque (opens in new tab) - was $45.00, now $40.50
- R+Co BLEU Vapor Lotion to Powder Dry Shampoo (opens in new tab)- was $65.00, now $58.50
Best Amazon Beauty Haul 'Winter self care' deals
If your idea of beauty is a big night in with a face mask and some foot scrub, the Winter Self Care range of the Amazon Beauty Haul is for you. There's up to 40% off winter skincare products from trusted brands like Aveeno and Neutrogena plus savings galore on shaving kits including Venus razors and Gillette beard care sets.
- Aveeno Tone + Texture Renewing Night Cream With Prebiotic Oat (opens in new tab) - was $11.99, now $9.68
- Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Sunscreen Lotion (opens in new tab) - was $14.09, now $11.04
- DERMA E Microdermabrasion Scrub with Dead Sea Salt & Citrus Essential Oils (opens in new tab)- was $32.50, now $19.99
- Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Photo Brightening Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 (opens in new tab) - was $75.00, now $60.00
- Makeup Eraser Eucalyptus OG (opens in new tab) - was $17.03, now $14.00
Best Amazon Beauty Haul 'Holiday Gifting' deals
Maybe beauty's not your thing but you have loved ones to shop for this holiday season who can never have too much make-up, skincare, haircare, or fragrance. Head straight for 'Holiday Gifting' (opens in new tab)in the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul sale, and get your holiday shopping sorted while saving some dollars. From perfume to gift sets, there's something in the sale for everyone on your list.
- NIVEA Fresh Bloom Gift Box (opens in new tab) - was $13.19, now $9.83
- Freeman Strawberry Milk, Green Tea, and Coffee Sugar Body Sugar Scrub (opens in new tab) - was $13.99, now $11.89
UNITE Hair BLONDA Daily Shampoo (opens in new tab) - was $30.50, now $21.35
- SUTRA Full Set Hair Styling Tools: Ceramic Straightener and Ceramic Curling Wand (opens in new tab) - was $120, now $102
- Real Techniques Everyday Eye Essentials Makeup Brush Kit (opens in new tab) - was $19.99, now $15.99
- MakeUp Eraser (opens in new tab) - was $20.00, now $14.00
Amazon Beauty Haul - Best 'Men’s Grooming' deals
And last, but by no means least, we come to the best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul (opens in new tab) deals in the Men’s Grooming category. Whether he's a bearded wonder or a clean-shaven dude, treat him to a little skincare or fragrance gem this holiday season.
- BaBylissPRO Barberology MetalFX Series - Outlining Trimmer (opens in new tab) - was $184.99, now $166.48
- Dollar Shave Club | 4-Blade Travel Shaving Kit (opens in new tab) - was $13.50, now $11.48
- BaBylissPRO FX870RG ROSEFX Cord/Cordless Lithium Hair Clipper (opens in new tab) - was
$143.98, now $69.02
- Oars + Alps Soothing Mens Shaving Cream (opens in new tab) - was $18.99, now $15.96
- Cremo Barber Grade Cooling Shave Cream (opens in new tab) - was $17.98, now $10.18
