We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele's slimmer look hasn't gone unnoticed by her legions of fans worldwide - and she's currently looking in her best shape ever.

Most recently we saw Adele on Saturday Night Live but previously in Instagram posts, the singer has wowed fans with pictures displaying her incredible weight loss.

Although she has always looked amazing, Adele reportedly began to lose weight before going on a 13-month tour for her album ’25’ in 2016. Her personal trainer at the time, Pete Geracimo, took to Instagram earlier this year to clear up some rumours after the ‘Hello’ singer’s weight loss hit the headlines.

He said in a post, “When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice.”

This is Adele’s weight loss journey so far…

As the host of Saturday Night Live in October, Adele joked for the first time about her amazing weight loss.

“I know I look really, really different since you last saw me,” The singer told the audience, referring to her live public appearance in 2016 when she headlined Glastonbury. “But actually, because of all the Covid restrictions…I had to travel light and I could only bring half of me, and this is the half I chose.”

In the same set she said that singing and hosting the show at the same time was off the table as she was “too scared” and her latest music was still in the works. So instead she said, “I’d rather just put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six and see what happens.”

Before the SNL set, which saw a massive 5 million viewers tune in, Adele’s last post on Instagram was for LA pal Nicole Richie’s birthday where she gave fans another sneak peak at her slimmer self. The Tottenham born Grammy winner included footage of Nicole jumping out at her while they were joking around in the kitchen. The caption reads, “Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much. You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl! Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back ♥️”

Adele, who split from her husband Simon Konecki last year, also shared a series of sweet images to mark her friend’s special day – looking noticeably petite in the photos.

Over the August bank holiday weekend which would have been London’s Notting Hill Carnival, amid some controversy, Adele posted a picture to Instagram in which she was wearing a Jamaican flag top and leggings. She looked amazing! Wishing her ‘beloved London’ well as the celebrations were unable to go ahead this year, fans could see that Adele has kept up her progress and stayed in shape over the last couple of months.

On August 1, she posted this snap as she watched her pal Beyonce perform in her new Already music video.

And, on her 32nd birthday, she celebrated with another stunning picture. Posing in a black mini dress, the star captioned the post with a thanks to ‘essential workers’ during the coronavirus pandemic – as well as a thanks for her birthday well wishes.

And doesn’t she look incredible! Adele’s weight loss wasn’t overnight. Since 2010 the singer has undergone an image transformation – and her new look is a million miles away from when she first entered the music scene.

Adele’s weight loss journey

Experts estimate that Adele has lost an incredible 7st in total, over the course of her music career.

After announcing her split from her husband of three years, Simon Konecki, back in April 2019, many fans might have expected the singer to spend her time working on releasing one of her signature emotional ballads.

But instead, the singer emerged looking more svelte than ever, admitting she had adopted a brand new eating routine in order to boost her health and ensure her voice stays in optimum condition. Pictures emerged of the stunning star looking slim, with new lighter locks. But while the singer is in her best shape yet, she admits the ‘Adele diet plan’ can be rather “boring” at times.

“It’s f***ing boring, but I don’t think you take your voice seriously until you’ve had an accident,” she told Australia’s 60 Minutes, referring to her 2011 vocal haemorrhage.

“I’m frightened all the time I’m going to damage my voice.”

We reveal Adele’s weight loss secret…

How did Adele lose weight?

Adele credits the Sirtfood diet and working with a personal trainer for her dramatic weight loss. But it Adele’s diet plan, which cut out toxic and processed food and drinks, that allowed the singer to really start seeing results.

As well as ditching ten daily cups of tea (with two spoonfuls of sugar in each!), the singer cut out caffeine, alcohol, cigarettes, and all “spicy, citrusy, and tangy” foods.

Speaking to Vogue in 2016, Adele admitted that after she started making lifestyle changes, it was soon easy to see the benefits. “I was trying to get some stamina for my tour, so I lost a bit of weight,” she explained. “Now I fit into normal, off-the-shelf clothes, which is a really big problem for me!”

So what are the lifestyle steps the star took to achieved her transformation? We investigate…

Adele’s diet plan

The Sirtfood Diet plan, which focuses on foods that are high in ‘sirtuin activators’ – a quality which is said to suppress appetite and help to regulate the way in which our bodies process fat and sugar.

Adele’s diet, which was recommended by the personal trainer who devised her fitness plan, Pete Geracimo, would likely have seen her feasting on foods like kale, buckwheat, cocoa powder and turmeric, and drinking plenty of green tea.

Reportedly, the diet also includes plenty of green juice, especially at the beginning. It also only allows for a strict 1,000 calories a day. Her former personal trainer Camila Goodis said, “The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn’t look too thin – she looks amazing.”

However, fortunately for both Adele and those trying to emulate her results, the Sirtfood Diet also includes cheese and red wine… Adele’s diet plan sounds good to us!

Reformer Pilates

According to the Sun, the Hello singer has taken up reformer pilates to get strengthen her body, which has resulted in her most recent weight loss. And she’s not the only celeb fan of the exercise – Meghan Markle reportedly swears by it too! To encourage her pilates sessions, the musician also goes along to classes with close friend Ayda Field, X Factor judge and wife of singer Robbie Williams.

Reformer pilates involves doing pilates moves on special machines and is said to improve posture, flexibility and balance, as well as being great for weight loss.

Gym sessions

You’ll have just read the mention of a PT above, and while Adele has clearly been working hard, you’ll be pleased to hear that, just like us, sometimes her attitude is less than enthusiastic.

Describing her gym sessions, the star previously told Rolling Stone magazine, “I mainly moan. I’m not, like, skipping to the f****** gym. I don’t enjoy it. I do like doing weights. I don’t like looking in the mirror.”

She’s even taken to her Instagram account to share a behind the scenes snap of her pumping iron with her 31.8 million followers.

The North London singer previously explained how heavy lifting can be damaging to her complexion. “Blood vessels burst on my face really easily, so I’m so conscious when I’m lifting weights not to let them burst in my face. And if I don’t tour, you’ll catch me back down at the Chinese.”

A girl after our own hearts!

Focusing on health and happiness

Despite Adele’s weight loss, we love that her life mantra has always been about happiness first and looks second.

She’s renowned for speaking her mind and has previously been touted as a body positive role model, commenting, “I think no matter what you look like, the key is to first of all be happy with yourself.

“And then you know if you want to try to improve things that you don’t like about yourself, then do it after you appreciate yourself.”

The self help book that filled her life with ‘joy, happiness and freedom’

Recently, Adele credited the book Untamed by Glennon Doyle for helping her tranform her life, after her amazing seven stone weight loss.

She told her 38.5 million followers on Instgram, ‘If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it.

Video of the Week

She continued, ‘We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. “A good life is a hard life!” Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon ♥️’

BUY IT NOW

We couldn’t agree more!