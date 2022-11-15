This MAC Limited Edition set worth £98.50 is now just £39

This MAC Limited Edition 5-piece set is a Boots Star Buy so you can make it yours for just £39 - that's a whopping saving of £59.50, down from £98.50.

With Black Friday beauty sales already kicking off everywhere we look, it's bargains galore around here.

The MAC Limited Edition 5-piece set is a Boots star gift right now, with a whopping £59.50 off the usual price of £98.50. That's five full-sized MAC must-haves for just £39. Nope, we couldn't believe our eyes either.

MAC Limited Edition STAR GIFT 2022 - 5 Piece Set - £89.50 £39 (SAVE £59.50) | Boots

What's in the MAC Limited Edition Star Gift from Boots?

These are the five full-sized MAC goodies that you get in this bundle:

Magic Extension Mascara - for longer lashes and easy all-day wear.

In Extreme Dimension Kajal Eye Liner - waterproof and non-smudge.

Lipglass Clear - the only gloss you need for a glass-like shine.

Fix+ Stay Over - sets your makeup and helps foundation stay colour-true all day.

Satin Lipstick in 'Twig' - the creamy, iconic lippy that made MAC famous.

(Image credit: MAC)

In consumer testing on 122 women after a week of use, the Magic Extension Mascara was found to deliver over-the-top, exaggerated volume for 90% of those who tried it out, according to MAC, while 92% of those who tested MAC's Fix+ Stay Over said their skin felt immediately hydrated, plus it protects skin from both pollution and blue light.

The In Extreme Dimension Kajal Eye Liner is enriched with jojoba and sunflower seed oil and easy to apply thanks to its soft and creamy texture. It's also sweat and humidity-resistant - so gym bunnies will approve - and ophthalmologist tested.

More happy news - if you're a Boots Clubcard holder you'll earn 156 points when you buy this item.

The MAC Limited Edition 5-piece gift set is available for click-and-collect from Boots for £1.50 or free if you spend £15 or more. Standard delivery is £3.75 or free when you spend more than £25. And if you order before 8pm you can opt for next-day delivery for £4.95.

It's worth moving quickly if you're tempted by this deal as Boots Star Buys don't hang around for long and MAC is a super-popular brand - it's sure to bring a smile to the face of your favourite beauty fan when they find it under the tree this Christmas.

