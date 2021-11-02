42 Best beauty advent calendars 2021 from No7, Amazon, M&S and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With December edging closer it’s time to invest in one of these best beauty advent calendars for 2021 – with amazing offers from Next, The Body Shop and Boots.

It certainly seems there’s a calendar for everyone this year, with classic chocolate advent calendars available for dad and fabulous toy advent calendars for kids. As for us girls, we’re rather hoping to get our hands on one of these extra special beauty advents that’s packed full of sumptuous skin care, makeup must-haves and hero hair products.

The trend for non chocolate advent calendars has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years and the beauty industry has paid attention. Fans of cult brands like L’Occitane, No7, Jo Malone and Bobbi Brown have been treated to 25 days of their go-to goodies. Whilst others haven’t been able to resist the big beauty savings on curated ones by John Lewis, Liberty and more. Eager to please all, we’ve scoured the web and collated a mix of our favourites to add to your basket today.

The best beauty advent calendars to buy in 2021:

1. Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

It’s back and even better for 2021 – The Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar, giving you 24 fabulous skin goodies to open this December. With big brand names like Elemis, Neal’s Yard and L’Occitane, it’s no wonder that it’s worth a whopping £260. But of course – being the home of online bargains – you can pick this up for just £70 and receive it the next day thanks to speedy Prime delivery.

2. The Body Shop Share the Joy Advent Calendar 2021

The Body Shop’s advent offering leaves skincare and beauty lovers impressed year after year. The high street favourite’s super festive cardboard calendars are jam-packed with fantastic products from so many of their iconic ranges. Three sizes are on offer with a variety of price ranges, offering different amounts of pre-Christmas treats.

3. Marks and Spencer Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

Worth an eye-watering £300, this Marks and Spencer beauty calendar is yours for just £40. All you have to do is spend £30 on M&S clothing, beauty or homeware either in-store and online. And it’s definitely worth it when you’ve got offerings from Stila, Phillip Kingsley and This Works hidden behind its doors. Plus there’s extra brownie points this year, with the 2021 calendar coming in a beautiful reusable tin.

4. No7 Original Beauty Calendar 2021

Each year we count down to the release of No7’s advent and for good reason. With a full 25 days worth of treats, No7’s is one of the best beauty advent calendars out there. Thankfully, the beauty gods have been kind to us with not one but two calendars for 2021. And hopefully this will help us get our hands on them easier – as last year’s sold out in record time leaving many disappointed customers.

5. No7 Ultimate Beauty Calendar 2021

Go one step further and invest in the ‘ultimate’ No7 calendar instead – after all you deserve a treat! The difference between this and the regular calendar is that it features 25 full-sized No7 products and most from their more luxurious HydraLuminous and No7 Laboratories range. It’s certain to see you through the new year and beyond.

6. Feelunique Beauty Advent Calendar

Worth over £385.20, the Feelunique 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar contains all sorts of thrilling beauty treats. With products from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Huda Beauty, Nars, and Elemis hidden within the 25-day countdown – this one is sure to delight beauty lovers. Even more excitingly, they claim it’s their best one yet – so don’t delay in ordering yours.

7. L’Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

This L’Occitane Beauty Advent Calendar is perfect for those keen to wake up to a lavish little skincare treat every morning in December. The £55 calendar is worth a whopping £99.50 and is filled with 24 of the French brand’s best-selling luxury skincare, fragrance, and body-care products – making it the ideal indulgent countdown to Christmas. Dreamy!

8. ASOS Face + Body 24 Day Advent Calendar

Stop whatever you’re doing and get yourself over to ASOS to pick up this absolute beauty calendar bargain! Our favourite online shop is back with their advent calendar for 2021 and it doesn’t disappoint with cult makeup, hair, and skincare offerings that are worth a wild £280. Unwrap a little Clinique treat, an Urban Decay primer, favourites by Elemis and The Ordinary, or Charlotte Tilbury’s coveted magic moisturising cream. A real Christmas cracker of a calendar!

9. Bobbi Brown Advent Calendar 2021

This has been a long time coming – and 2021 has finally delivered the goods. Beloved beauty brand Bobbi Brown has released its first ever beauty advent calendar and it’s a sight to behold. Behind the beautiful packaging are some gorgeous brand goodies. Think lipstick, blusher, eyeshadows, and incredible smelling cleansing oil for when you take it all off. It’s worth a whopping £227, but it can be yours for a very reasonable £125.

10. Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

Get your hands on an ICONIC Liberty London fabric patterned wash bag, plus a whole host of other gorgeous goodies in their fabulous 2021 advent calendar. The luxury store is hailing this year’s product as their best one yet and we can’t wait to get our hands on it! We’ve got our eye on the Le Labo mini perfume and Olaplex hair protector…

11. John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

Its back and bigger than ever – the John Lewis beauty advent calendar 2021. And we couldn’t be more excited! Yours for only £159, you can find 12 full sized products (and 12 minis) by the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Elemis, Estee Lauder, Neom and many more big names inside. Plus you can trade in the fully recyclable box and your beauty empties as part of the John Lewis in-store BeautyCycle service and receive £5 off your next skincare purchase.

12. Cath Kidston Beauty Shine Bright 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar

While the disappearance of Cath Kidston stores from UK high streets has been an incredibly sad loss, we’re pleased that the British brand’s adorable advent calendars are still available to buy online. This year, they’re making sure December has an abundance of vegan-friendly beauty treats like lip balms, hand creams, bath salts, and festive fragrances, all tied up in a box decorated with a gorgeous woodland animal Christmas party scene. Aw. It’s available to buy from October. We can’t wait for this one!

13. The White Company Advent Calendar 2021

All the luxe of The White Company all wrapped up in a 24 door advent calendar? Yes, please. From divine smelling candles to skincare and chic scents, you’ll have to exercise some patience not to open them all in one go!

14. LookFantastic Advent Calendar 2021

The LookFantastic Advent Calendar for 2021 is a bargain you will not want to miss. The £85 countdown has a generous 25 doors and is jam-packed with a staggering £414 worth of beauty products. Yep, you read that right. This one has sold out for six years in a row, so we recommend snapping it up now if you fancy getting your hands on it.

15. Lush Advent Calendar 2021

Honestly, nothing says ‘cosy winter night in’ quite like an evening of Lush pampering. Lush is providing all the goods you’ll need to make every December night a super-chilled and sweet-smelling one with its 2020 advent calendar. It contains 24 bath, shower and body treats with Christmassy classics like the Golden Wonder Bath Bomb, the Candy Cane Bubble Bar, and the Snow Fairy Shampoo Bar.

16. Soap & Glory 24 Days to Prep into Christmas Advent Calendar 2021

Soap & Glory’s 2021 advent calendar offering is set to be nothing short of glorious. The iconically cute cosmetics brand has put together quite the selection for this 24-day countdown – with all of the best picks from the Soap & Glory bath and body range and the innovative beauty line. Grace your bathroom with pretty pink bottles of potions with ultra-punny names this December. As you open little cardboard doors, you’ll find The Scrub Of Your Life Body Buffer, Sexy Mother Pucker Plumping Lip Gloss, A Cream Come True Body Butter, and loads more.

17. Benefit The MORE, The Merrier Advent Calendar 2021

One of the best beauty advent calendars for 2021 – get your hands on some of Benefit’s bestselling beauty wonders for under £60. Worth a whopping £132.46, this 12 piece set features fun-size and miniature offerings of their coveted brow and mascaras products, plus gorgeous pore primers and face powders too.

18. GlossyBox Advent Calendar 2021

Feel gorgeous this Christmas with a little help from Glossybox and their bumper beauty calendar for 2021. Behind the beautifully presented pink and white marble front are 25 doors with beauty offerings worth £465. That’s not bad for a box that’s just £85 for subscribers or £105 for non-members. They’re keeping their lips sealed on this year’s products – but if it’s anything like last year’s, you can expect big brand names like Pixi, bareMinerals, HUDA beauty, and Nails INC.

19. Jo Loves Advent Calendar 2021

The Queen of Scents, Ms. Jo Malone, has well and truly outdone herself with this year’s Jo Loves advent calendar. Think candles, lotions, room sprays, and of course fragrances both big and on-the-go in heavenly aromas like Patchouli and Pomelo. Plus Christmas specials like the Mulled Wine candle and the Snowflakes room spray. On sale from 7 October both online and at the flagship London store, it’ll set you back £325. But, boy, is it worth it!

20. CIATÉ LONDON Mini Mani Month 2021

There’ll be no excuse for lacklustre nails this Christmas with this jam-packed nail polish advent calendar from CIATÉ London. It features 22 mini Plant Pots, 1 full-size Plant Pot, and a deluxe mini Watermelon Burst Hydrating Primer. The only trouble with this calendar will be choosing which shade to wear on the 25th!

21. Avon 12 Day Beauty Advent Calendar

Get the Christmas countdown started with Avon’s very reasonably priced 12 Day Beauty Advent Calendar. Complete with nine full-size products and three mini must-haves (that are worth £80) – you’ll find yourself painting your nails one day and adding a pop of colour to your lips the next. And at this price, we’re sure you’ll agree that this is one of the best beauty advent calendars money can buy.

22. Holland and Barrett 25 Days of Clean Beauty

If all you want for Christmas is some sustainable, vegan, and ‘Clean Beauty’ staples – then Holland and Barrett has your back. Their calendar boasts 25 fabulous products from the likes of REN, Q+A, Evolve, and Sukin, and all presented in 100% cardboard packaging. Worth £170, the high street favourite has promised that this year’s calendar will be available for under £50 too. Be sure to sign up for email updates now so you’re front of the queue when it drops.

23. OPI Advent Calendar 2021

The mother of all nail polish calendars – OPI’s fantastic advent is one of the best beauty advent calendars – giving you 24 polish shades that promise to bring joy all year round. This year’s set includes a vast variety of colour and a few sparkly shades plus your basic topcoat, strengthener, and base coat.

24. Revolution Advent Calendar 2021

Revolution Beauty has really delivered the goods with this gorgeous advent calendar – new for 2021. In particular, we love the fact that it includes an extra gift on Christmas Day! The calendar includes a Reloaded shadow palette, lipsticks, lip glosses, highlighters, makeup brushes, and much more.

25. Essie Christmas Nail Polish Advent Calendar

We love the ice-cool, Christmas chic packaging to Essie’s must-have nail polish advent calendar – just as much as we like what’s inside it! Featuring eight full-size nail polishes and nine mini ones plus a mini nail polish remover, nail stickers, and 5 Essie surprises, it’s truly excellent value for money. Now there’s really no excuse for chipped nails in December!

26. Space NK advent calendar 2021

We spy with our little eyes: products by Olaplex, Dermalogica, NARS, Jo Loves, and The Ordinary. And that’s just a few offerings promised in this year’s Space NK beauty advent calendar. Worth a whopping £740 in total, we insist you sign up to the waiting list to get your hands on this proper Christmas present.

27. Next Beauty Advent Calendar

Trust Next to deliver the goods this Christmas! Their beauty calendar for 2021 has 24 fabulous treats (worth £243) that we’re desperate to get our hands on. From big-name brands like Urban Decay, MAC, Kiehl’s, and Philip Kingsley, this is a beauty bargain to behold at £69. Plus check out the men’s grooming calendar also available to snap up soon.

28. Fortnum’s Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

All we want for Christmas is this fabulous Fortnum and Mason calendar – a real contender for the best beauty calendar of 2021. Chic, luxe, and well-sized – and that’s just the packaging – this promises a myriad of gorgeous creams, scents, and lotions that will leave you feeling first-class come the 25th. It’s available to pre-order now for delivery after 24 October.

29. The Ritual of Advent Calendar 2021

Known for some of the best-smelling and silky-smooth feeling body and skincare around, Rituals’ beauty calendar is at the top of our Christmas wish list. From shower-time staples and nifty nail care to Jade and Imperial Rose candles and a Lavender pillow mist, it’s safe to say you’ll be feeling a million dollars come Christmas morning.

30. Disney Minnie Mouse 12 Days Advent Calendar

Little and big Disney fans alike will love this bespoke beauty range featuring everyone’s favourite female mouse – Minnie. This perfect pink set comes complete with body wash, body lotion, bath salts, bath fizzer, lip balm, hand cream, body puff, and nail files. Aka everything you need for some well-earned me-time.

31. Mad Beauty Pop Princess Advent Calendar

Another fabulous face and body Christmas calendar for Disney fans. We love this very reasonably priced 12-day advent which features a different Disney Princess behind every door. Plus a surprise pint-sized skin treat! Think an Ariel lip balm or a Snow White bath fizzer – and all beautifully wrapped in this pretty-in-pink box.

32. Dove Nourishing Secrets Nourishing Ritual 12 Day Calendar

Dove has launched a £20 12-day Christmas countdown advent calendar filled with mini Dove Nourishing Secrets products as well as must-have beauty trinkets. Ideal for a loved one who’s sick of chocolate and is ALWAYS running out of bathroom essentials. One of our top beauty advent calendars!

33. Nivea Ski-Lodge Advent Calendar

Nivea is back with another blinding beauty calendar offering for 2021. Wake up to a different Nivea product each morning – from micellar water to body lotion to a sleep mask and nail file. And the best part? It’s available for under £50. We’ll race you to the checkout!

34. Nivea Men Advent Calendar 2021

Score some brownie points with the mister this Christmas – thanks to Nivea Men’s grooming calendar. From shower products to moisturisers and lip balm – it’s got everything a man could need to look his best during the festive season.

35. Lynx 24 Day Advent Calendar

The Lynx Countdown Calendar has 24 individual gift boxes of Lynx products and themed treats to keep any Lynx lover stocked up over the festive season and smelling fresh way into the New Year. Inside you’ll find full-sized and mini bottles of Lynx Africa shower gels and sprays, plus a travel toothbrush, a pair of fetching Lynx branded socks, a USB charger (genius!), and more.

36. ASOS Grooming 12 Day Advent Calendar

There’s one for the men too – and we’ve no doubt that the special mister in your life will lap up this beauty offering. ASOS’ 12 days of Grooming advent calendar features bestsellers by brands like Gillette, Elemis, and The Ordinary. Unbox each one in the countdown to Christmas and then safely store them for the year ahead in your trusty (and reusable) ASOS tote bag provided with the package. What’s more, ASOS has hidden some limited golden tickets inside for a chance to win a SUPER stash of Face + Body goodies. Grab yours today for under £50.

37. Molton Brown Advent Calendar 2021

For a truly indulgent advent calendar for 2021, we suggest this Molton Brown masterpiece. Luxury wrapped up – it’s got everything you need to look your best for December: body lotions, bath soaks, candles, and handbag-friendly fragrances. Plus it’s sure to make your bedroom and bathroom smell incredible too!

38. Macmillan 24 Beauty Treasures Advent Calendar 2021

A beauty calendar that gives back to a very charitable cause? This one’s a no-brainer! Not only is it loaded with some of your Boots based favourites – No7, Soap and Glory, Liz Earle, and Champneys – but it also ensures £2 from each sale goes back to Macmillan Cancer Support.

39. Ted Baker Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

A moisturising face mask, a soft pink lipstick, and a bronze, blush and highlight mini palette are just three of the 24 treasures you’ll find within the Ted Baker beauty calendar in 2021. Giving you everything you need for bathtime, bedtime, and party-time – AND all under £50. We’d call that a beauty calendar bargain!

40. Harry Potter Hedwig Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

H-owl can you resist the magic of this Harry Potter Christmas offering? Fans of the franchise can indulge in bath and beauty treats that pay tribute to Hogwarts and Hedwig herself. Be it the golden snitch bath fizzer, Gryffindor body wash, or sweet Hogwarts sleep mask – this is the perfect calendar for wizards big and small.

41. Baylis and Harding Men’s Calendar 2021

Step aside ladies – this beauty calendar is one for the boys. This deluxe offering by Baylis and Harding boasts 24 grooming offerings. And we’re especially keen on the Ginger & Lime fragranced minis, with a subtle woody note that are sure to have your men smelling irresistible.

42. Boohoo Beauty Calendar 2021

On the hunt for one of the best beauty advent calendars at an affordable price? Well, look no further than Boohoo. The online fashion giant has launched their advent for 2021 and we’re loving the treats they’ve teased inside. Nails Inc polish, Garnier face wipes, lipgloss, and a gold satin sleep mask.. need we go on? Worth over £140 – it’s a steal for £60.

