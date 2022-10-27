Get M&S's beauty advent calendar for just £40 - when you spend £30 in store or online

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's the one you've been waiting for - the Marks and Spencer beauty advent calendar and it's here with an incredible offer to take advantage of.

Clinique, NUXE, Philip Kingsley, Origins - the list goes on. These big beauty brands can all be found hidden away in this year's M&S beauty advent calendar, which is back and proving as popular as ever. A top contender in our annual best beauty advent calendars (opens in new tab) round up, Marks and Sparks never fail to deliver the goods with their festive beauty treat. And this year sees the return of a very tempting offer to persuade you to treat yourself to one - just spend £30 on clothes, homeware or beauty and get the £300 advent for only £40.

Much like the Charlotte Tilbury and Liberty beauty advent calendars (opens in new tab) or Boot's often sold out No7 beauty advent calendar (opens in new tab) - it's expected that shoppers will be quick to snap up this incredible deal. So head online to get yours before it's too late!

(opens in new tab) M&S COLLECTION The Advent Calendar 2022 - View at M&S (opens in new tab) RRP: £300 (or £40 with offer) | Delivery: Standard/Nominated | Available: Now (opens in new tab) This year's stunningly presented beauty advent calendar contains 25 products (including 7 full-sized items) from the retailer's beauty range. Expect treats for the face, body and bath inside, including Clinique's High Impact Mascara and a REN Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream, plus fresh scents by Shay & Blue.

M&S's beauty team have cherry picked the best of the best for their 2022 beauty advent - selecting staples from their own skincare lines, mixed in with mini products from the likes of Philip Kingsley, Prai, NUXE and Ren.

Marks and Spencer beauty advent calendar 2022 - full product list:

1x30ml - Fragrance Society Poppy, Peony & Pearl Barley Hand Cream

1x30ml - Discover Warm Neroli Eau De Toilette

1x5g - Autograph Colour Balm Lip Shine - Peach

1x60ml - Apothecary Meditate Body Wash

1x4.8g - Ultra Sun Lip Protection SPF 30

Emma Hardie Midas Touch Revitalising Cream

1x15ml - Nuxe Merveillance Lift Firming Powdery Cream

1x10ml - Nails INC. 45 Second Speedy Gloss - Baby, It's Gold Outside

1x10ml - Nails INC. 45 Second Speedy Gloss - Kensington High Street

1x20ml - This Works In Transit Camera Close Up

1x100ml - Percy & Reed Turn Up The Volume Volumising Mousse

1x60ml - Philip Kingsley Body Building Shampoo

1x60ml - Philip Kingsley Body Building Conditioner

1x40ml - Philip Kingsley Elasticizer

1x30ml - L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

1x05g - Eyeko Limitless Long-Wear Pencil Eyeliner - Law of Attraction

1x10ml - Shay & Blue Black Tulip Fragrance

1x15ml - Cinique Dramatically Different™ Moisturizing Lotion+

1x7ml - Clinique High Impact™ Mascara

1x15ml - REN Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream

1x30ml - Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

1x15ml - Lumene Nordic-C [Valo] Overnight Bright Sleeping Cream

1x30ml - Aveda Botanical Repair™ Leave-In Treatment

1x30ml - Origins Checks & Balances™ Frothy Face Wash

1x10ml - Prai Ageless Eye Tight Uplift Serum

There are no reviews as yet to share, but the Marks and Spencer beauty advent is normally not one to disappoint. Plus we'd argue that the under £50 price point makes it a more affordable beauty advent option compared to other brand's beauty advent offerings.

Video of the Week