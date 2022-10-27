Get M&S's beauty advent calendar for just £40 - when you spend £30 in store or online
RRP £300!
It's the one you've been waiting for - the Marks and Spencer beauty advent calendar and it's here with an incredible offer to take advantage of.
Clinique, NUXE, Philip Kingsley, Origins - the list goes on. These big beauty brands can all be found hidden away in this year's M&S beauty advent calendar, which is back and proving as popular as ever. A top contender in our annual best beauty advent calendars (opens in new tab) round up, Marks and Sparks never fail to deliver the goods with their festive beauty treat. And this year sees the return of a very tempting offer to persuade you to treat yourself to one - just spend £30 on clothes, homeware or beauty and get the £300 advent for only £40.
Much like the Charlotte Tilbury and Liberty beauty advent calendars (opens in new tab) or Boot's often sold out No7 beauty advent calendar (opens in new tab) - it's expected that shoppers will be quick to snap up this incredible deal. So head online to get yours before it's too late!
M&S COLLECTION The Advent Calendar 2022 - View at M&S (opens in new tab)
RRP: £300 (or £40 with offer) | Delivery: Standard/Nominated | Available: Now (opens in new tab)
This year's stunningly presented beauty advent calendar contains 25 products (including 7 full-sized items) from the retailer's beauty range. Expect treats for the face, body and bath inside, including Clinique's High Impact Mascara and a REN Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream, plus fresh scents by Shay & Blue.
M&S's beauty team have cherry picked the best of the best for their 2022 beauty advent - selecting staples from their own skincare lines, mixed in with mini products from the likes of Philip Kingsley, Prai, NUXE and Ren.
Marks and Spencer beauty advent calendar 2022 - full product list:
- 1x30ml - Fragrance Society Poppy, Peony & Pearl Barley Hand Cream
- 1x30ml - Discover Warm Neroli Eau De Toilette
- 1x5g - Autograph Colour Balm Lip Shine - Peach
- 1x60ml - Apothecary Meditate Body Wash
- 1x4.8g - Ultra Sun Lip Protection SPF 30
- Emma Hardie Midas Touch Revitalising Cream
- 1x15ml - Nuxe Merveillance Lift Firming Powdery Cream
- 1x10ml - Nails INC. 45 Second Speedy Gloss - Baby, It's Gold Outside
- 1x10ml - Nails INC. 45 Second Speedy Gloss - Kensington High Street
- 1x20ml - This Works In Transit Camera Close Up
- 1x100ml - Percy & Reed Turn Up The Volume Volumising Mousse
- 1x60ml - Philip Kingsley Body Building Shampoo
- 1x60ml - Philip Kingsley Body Building Conditioner
- 1x40ml - Philip Kingsley Elasticizer
- 1x30ml - L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
- 1x05g - Eyeko Limitless Long-Wear Pencil Eyeliner - Law of Attraction
- 1x10ml - Shay & Blue Black Tulip Fragrance
- 1x15ml - Cinique Dramatically Different™ Moisturizing Lotion+
- 1x7ml - Clinique High Impact™ Mascara
- 1x15ml - REN Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream
- 1x30ml - Living Proof Perfect Hair Day (PhD) Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
- 1x15ml - Lumene Nordic-C [Valo] Overnight Bright Sleeping Cream
- 1x30ml - Aveda Botanical Repair™ Leave-In Treatment
- 1x30ml - Origins Checks & Balances™ Frothy Face Wash
- 1x10ml - Prai Ageless Eye Tight Uplift Serum
There are no reviews as yet to share, but the Marks and Spencer beauty advent is normally not one to disappoint. Plus we'd argue that the under £50 price point makes it a more affordable beauty advent option compared to other brand's beauty advent offerings.
