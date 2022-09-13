Say goodbye to unwanted hair - and expensive salon trips - with the Ulike Sapphire Ice-cooling Laser IPL Hair Removal Device that you can use at home

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Make laser hair removal at home your new thing - the convenience and cost benefits alone are reason enough. And, while hair on your legs, in your armpits, and everywhere else on your body is absolutely normal, a silky smooth hair-free finish is also a hugely popular look.

We all know shaving and waxing both come with red flags – from ingrown hairs to itching, redness, and irritation. Plus, as parents, we’re tired and time-poor; gone are the hour-long steam showers, now every second counts so don’t waste them looking for the razor (that you hid so the baby couldn’t reach) only to realize you need to change the blade, and you’re out of foam. Sounds like it’s time to ditch the razor for good… trust us…

You may have heard of IPL hair removal, it’s a treatment traditionally offered in salons up and down the country, and now at-home IPL technology - such as Ulike’s (opens in new tab) Sapphire Ice-cooling Laser IPL Hair Removal Device which uses the same photothermal approach - is advanced enough to compete with salon-standard results in just 4 weeks.

(opens in new tab) Ulike’s Sapphire Ice-cooling Laser IPL Hair Removal Device - Amazon | $350.96 (opens in new tab) The Ulike Sapphire Ice-cooling Laser IPL Hair Removal Device targets unwanted hair without irritation or pain. It works with different hair and skin types, and has five energy levels, perfect for use on the face, underarms, bikini line, arms, and legs. It delivers a comfortable IPL treatment, with professional results.

Ulike (opens in new tab), founded in 2013, is one of the most popular epilator brands in the world. Having amassed a cult following this clever device has helped over three million people ditch the razor for good, and the great news? It’s now available in the US.

Invest in Ulike’s amazing hair removal technology and enjoy a safer and painless experience at home… you don’t need to find a window on the family planner, or a sitter who can do more than an hour, or (worst case) drag the kids to the salon with you.

Is IPL hair removal for you?

What is IPL?

IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light and is a type of light treatment that uses strong pulses of light to stimulate or treat various issues within the skin. Sometimes people think IPL is a laser as they can do some similar things, while they are not the same how they work is similar: both direct light at the pigmentation in the hair, causing a burst of heat that damages or kills the cells that cause that hair to grow.

How does IPL work?

What comes out of an IPL device is absorbed by the pigment in the hair, causing a build-up of energy which turns to heat. This heat travels down the hair and destroys the nutrient supply of the dermal papilla and hair follicles, permanently reducing hair regrowth over time to bring users silky smooth, hair-free skin, without the hefty price tag.

(Image credit: Ulike)

Repeated use of this technique means that, over time, regrowth is reduced, permanently with Ulike’s Sapphire Ice-cooling Laser IPL Hair Removal Device (opens in new tab). You can use IPL technology to banish hair on your legs, bikini line, and in smaller areas like your underarms, and without the five-o’clock stubble look we get from razors.

Why is Fall the perfect time for permanent hair removal?

While more skin is on show in sunnier months, it’s all about preparation during the colder months. Two of the top reasons to start hair removal in autumn are;

Your Hair’s Natural Growth Cycle - Ulike’s experts tell us that because your hair has a fixed growth cycle, it’s impossible to permanently remove hair during a single session. In general, it takes 1-2 months of continued treatment to achieve the desired effects. In other words, permanent hair removal requires continuous use over time to get the results you want. With this in mind, by starting your treatment in Fall, you will be seeing smooth and flawless skin for the Spring and Summer time.

- Ulike’s experts tell us that because your hair has a fixed growth cycle, it’s impossible to permanently remove hair during a single session. In general, it takes 1-2 months of continued treatment to achieve the desired effects. In other words, permanent hair removal requires continuous use over time to get the results you want. With this in mind, by starting your treatment in Fall, you will be seeing smooth and flawless skin for the Spring and Summer time. Reduced Exposure to UV Light - When it comes to your skin's health, Ulike’s experts explain that the climate in autumn and winter is far less damaging. As we all know, ultraviolet rays are harmful to the skin, and these rays are strongest in the summer. After treatment we recommend that you try to minimize your skin's exposure to the sun. This is easier in the Fall given the clothes we wear at this time. Long-sleeved clothing provides adequate protection and is comfortable to wear given the climate. This makes Fall the ideal time for starting treatment!

Is laser hair removal at home safe?

Yes, at-home laser hair removal devices are safe. The biggest risk with cheaper devices is scarring. Our tip to avoid this is to do a patch test on a small area and wait for three-four weeks post-patch test to check you experience no side effects.

Another top tip is to Invest in Ulike’s Sapphire Ice-cooling Laser IPL Hair Removal Device (opens in new tab). IPL is a trusted technology, used by professional clinics to banish hair at the root. And, with Ulike's patented medical grade Sapphire ice-cooling technology, the heat output from the device is reduced, cooling the skin to protect it from injuries.

(Image credit: Ulike)

With traditional hair removal devices, the temperature of light can reach 158 degrees fahrenheit - 212 degrees fahrenheit. Thanks to Ulike's Sapphire Ice-cooling technology, skin is cooled to 50 degrees fahrenheit- 104 degrees farenheit effectively avoiding burns and heat injuries caused by high temperatures and ensuring each treatment is painless and safe. Ulike's products are all FDA-approved, and promise safety and high standards.

Designed with a flat head the Ulike Sapphire Ice-cooling Laser IPL Hair Removal Device (opens in new tab) can be easily pressed onto the skin, targeting unwanted hair without causing irritation or pain. It also works with different hair and skin types, and has five energy levels, perfect for use on the face, underarms, bikini line, arms, and legs. Delivering a cool and comfortable IPL treatment, with professional results in just four weeks.

And, it looks good. The Ulike Sapphire Ice-cooling Laser IPL Hair Removal Device features an elegant, ergonomic shape and weighs just 10oz, less than a bag of sugar. It fits easily in your hand and comes in this beautiful dark green finish. Sleek, stylish, and portable hair removal at home, without time lost or dollars spent at the salon. What’s not to love.

For more information or to buy the Ulike Sapphire Ice-cooling Laser IPL Hair Removal Device (opens in new tab) (I highly recommend!), follow the brand @ulikeglobal (opens in new tab) on Instagram, visit them at ulike.com (opens in new tab), or check them out on Amazon (opens in new tab).

Related features: