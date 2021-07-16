18 tips on how to keep cool in hot weather during pregnancy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hot weather can be especially difficult for mums-to-be as their body temperature is naturally higher during pregnancy.

This rise in temperature can be down to many factors, including hormonal changes, increased blood flow and the warmth generated by the baby. Either way, it’s very difficult to know how to keep cool in hot weather during pregnancy in the face of all these hurdles. Whether you’re experiencing a steady, radiating heat or more sudden and intense hot flushes that leave you a little dizzy, it’s all a normal part of pregnancy.

“It’s more down to comfort and not really a health concern,” says pharmacist Daniel Brash from HealthCare4All. “It’s just a case of trying to make the experience as pleasant as possible.” However, Dr Ross Perry, GP and Medical Director of CosmedicsUK, warns pregnant women need to be careful not to pass off a fever as a hot flush.

“If your body temperature is elevated for over 10 minutes (i.e. over 38.9°C), the heat can cause problems,” he said. “Especially in the first trimester as excessive heat can lead to neural tube defects and increase the risk of miscarriage.”

How to keep cool in hot weather during pregnancy

1) Stay hydrated

According to Dr Ross, pregnant women should be drinking at least eight glasses of water a day.

He advises, “If you’re travelling, make sure you always have a bottle of water with you. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to reach for a drink but keep fluid intake up and steer clear of caffeine, which can make you feel more dehydrated.”

2) Keep out of the sun

Many pregnant women find their skin is more sensitive during pregnancy, so it’s advisable to be extra cautious if you have to be outside in the sun for extended periods. It’s important to buy one that’s got a high SPF – check out our list of the best and worst suncreams to buy, to make sure you’re getting a good one.

‘Some women develop a condition called chloasma, which causes brown patches on the face. These can appear darker after sun exposure,’ Dr Ross said, before advising pregnant women ‘to use an SPF of at least 30, wear loose comfortable clothing, a wide brimmed hat and stay in the shade.’

3) Wear loose clothing

It’s especially important to wear lightweight fabrics during the day when considering how to keep cool in hot weather during pregnancy.

Swap any restrictive items for looser fit T-shirts or stretchy pants and opt for materials like cotton and linen instead of synthetics, as they don’t encourage you to sweat.

Some mums-to-be even swear by men’s cotton boxer shorts to keep them cool during the night or to just lounge around the house in.

4) Keep your moisturiser in the fridge

It might sound a little bit odd, but keeping your moisturiser in the fridge could really help when considering how to keep cool in hot weather.

The colder your cream, the nicer your morning or evening moisturising routine will be when it’s muggy.

5) Ditch the duvet

Night time, especially in the summer, can be particularly difficult when you’re pregnant and trying to figure out how to keep cool in hot weather during pregnancy. If you are overheating while trying to sleep, tossing and turning only exacerbates the problem so get rid of additional sheets, blankets or thick duvets.

Studies have shown that cotton bed sheets are scientifically proven to help you cool down and sleep better during a heatwave.

Those that are really struggling could ask their partner to find another place to lay their head for the night, so your body temperatures aren’t making things more uncomfortable for each other.

6) Make your own air conditioner

A great way to cool you down at night is to have a fan circulating cold air around your room. You could even consider putting a two-litre bottle of frozen water in front of it for instant air-conditioning.

If you’re out and about, pharmacist Daniel recommends a portable, hand-held fan. ‘Then you always have something handy as and when you need it,’ he said.

7) Use a spray water bottle

A spray water bottle can be great for an instant refresh during the day when your face is feeling hot or flushed.

Fill a spray bottle up with water and spray on to the face and body to provide a mist of cooling water.

Daniel says: ‘It takes some of the heat away as the water evaporates. If you want the water to stay cooler for longer put some ice in with the water.’

8) Keep your wrists cold

Of course it’s not possible to keep your hands under a cold tap all day, but for those unbearable moments in the hot weather, simply hold your wrists under some cold running water for a moment. This will cool your pulse points immediately.

It also helps to keep your forehead and back of your neck cold too, try using a wet cloth or a flannel that has been in the freezer, these little things will help you master how to keep cool in hot weather throughout your pregnancy.

9) Stop strenuous exercise

There’s no need to overwork yourself in the gym on a hot day, light exercise such as yoga will also bring you out in a sweat without making you feel like your baby bump is about to explode. You can also try working out in water at your local swimming pool. It’s a great way to help you keep in shape while helping you master how to keep cool in hot weather.

11) Cool down your pregnant bump

“A cold flannel against your forehead or over your baby bump is an effective way to cool down fast,” Dr Ross suggests.

Placed over the eyes, its also a soothing remedy for relieving a headache or eye strain.

Alternatively, get that hot water bottle out and turn it into a cold water bottle. All you have to do is pop it in the fridge until it’s super cold and then use it to cool down.

12) Enjoy more cold food

When it comes to snacking in the heat, ice lollies are usually at the top of everyone’s list. But why not try and keep other items in the freezer too, such as yoghurt and frozen fruit. Healthy frozen options and cooling summer foods will keep your energy levels up and, more importantly, your temperature down.

13) Avoid spicy food

Eating “cooling” foods like salads, vegetables grown above ground – like peas and beans – or fruit with a high water content – such as watermelon or cucumber – will have a great cooling effect on your temperature.

Mum-of-one, Caroline Wyatt told us that avoiding spicy foods, especially before bed, really helped her stay cool while she was pregnant with her daughter, Mary.

She said: ‘No hot drinks or spicy food for a few hours before bed really helped keep my body temperature down. Cutting right down on caffeine also helped, I only had one tea a day, usually in the mornings.’

14) Don’t over exert yourself

Don’t try and tackle every task like you used to, make a conscious effort to slow down and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Instead of trawling the aisles of your local Tesco, have your shopping delivered to your home instead.

Just take your time and don’t rush and whee possible have a nap, you’ll be grateful for that extra sleep once the baby comes.

15) Use fragrance to cool down

Certain smells are known for being able to cool you off such as Mandarin and Neroli essential oils. Their cooling properties could really help you relax when you’re feeling hot and bothered.

It’s recommended you add a few drops to witch hazel flower water and then use it as a spray.

Research has shown that smelling Neroli can also reduce blood pressure – helping you to calm down if the hot weather is causing you to become irritable. Whilst Lavender oil is good to use in a foot bath if you’re suffering with swollen ankles or really hot and tired feet.

16) Avoid ice cold baths

Although at times you may feel like you want to jump into a cold bath, this really isn’t a good idea. Exposure to extreme cold will constrict your blood vessels and send signals to the body to retain heat. Therefore it’s best to stick to lukewarm baths or showers.

One scientific review found that a warm bath actually helps to lower core body temperature. As Matthew Walker, a neuroscientist and sleep specialist at the University of California, explains: “What happens with a bath is you actually bring all of the blood to the surface. And your hands and your feet are wonderful radiators of that heat. So you are essentially like a snake charmer — you are charming the heat out of the core of your body to the surface of your body.”

The same analogy applies to drinking hot beverages on a warm day. Another study by the University of Ottawa gave one test group a glass of hot water after exercise and the other a glass of cold water. After a brief sit down, they found that the warm water drinkers recorded less heat than their cool water counterparts.

“If you drink a hot drink, it does result in a lower amount of heat stored inside your body, provided the additional sweat that’s produced when you drink the hot drink can evaporate,” explained researcher Ollie Jay.

17) Treat your feet

Keeping your feet nice and cold is essential if you want the rest of your body to cool.

So if you own a footspa, try filling it with cold water instead and place your feet in it while relaxing with a book or watching the TV. Better still, if you already have children and own a paddling pool, fill it up and place it in the shade. Not only will the kids have fun, but you’ll feel better too.

You can also put socks in cold water, then pop them in the freezer for about half an hour, and put them on to cool down your feet – you can thank us later!

18) Focus on your breathing

Breathing is an important factor when trying to keep cool. Relaxed, steady breathing lets off heat, so you want to make sure you have a good breathing pattern when you are feeling warm.

