This 'game changing' hack for preventing falls in icy weather won't cost you a penny - but you might get a few strange looks

As we head into winter, the UK has seen some icy mornings. But one mum has a clever tip to avoid slipping on the school run.

Those wondering when it will snow this year have finally got their answer, with white flakes falling across the UK in recent days. Full-on flurries have landed in Yorkshire as well as a light dusting as far south as Hampshire, and the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings across the east coast - leaving many wondering if we will have a white Christmas in the UK.

Whether you love or hate the cold weather, there's no denying it makes getting around difficult. Roads might be closed due to snow and ice or trains disrupted - not to mention the treacherous path that is the school run on frosty mornings (if it's not cold enough for schools to close, that is).

Fortunately, one mum has shared a hack for icy weather, and she's won over the internet with it. Mum of two Mel, known as @mels_family_life on TikTok, called her tip the "best hack ever" and has won a huge 1.8 million views for her helpful video.

Mel, who lives in Scotland, filmed herself wearing socks over her shoes while walking on icy pavement. Calling the hack an "absolute gamechanger", she explains how wearing the socks stops her from slipping on black ice during the winter months.

Icy weather hack

Mel's followers were quick to praise her hack, with one commenting, "I'd rather look silly with socks over shoes than struggling around on crutches after snapping a leg slipping on ice".

Another said, "Going to do this! Thank you! I recently slipped and broke my elbow so I have the absolute fear of falling again", while one added, "I've always done this. Always get the looks but I ain't the one sliding haha". To this, Mel replied, "Yessss. I’m not bothered about people looking".

Meanwhile, others wondered, "Why don’t you just get shoe grips for ice and snow?" and "Why don’t you use the spikes that you put over your shoes?" But Mel pointed out, "Not everyone has the extra pennies for those...but everyone has odd socks they can use."

If you've got a pair of old socks it sounds like this hack might be worth a go - you might get some strange looks but it won't cost you a penny!

If you're getting ready for the colder weather, you might be looking to stock up on kids' winter boots, waterproof gloves and puddle suits.