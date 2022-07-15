When are the Tory leadership TV debates? Tonight’s times, participants and where to watch

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With five candidates remaining in the race to replace Boris Johnson, we've got the details on when and how you can watch the TV leadership debates.

There are both some big names and some lesser well-known faces left in the Tory leadership election. And, rightfully so, the public want to know more about the politics of the people who could become the next Prime Minister - from whether Liz Truss voted leave or remain (opens in new tab) to did Penny Mordaunt support Brexit (opens in new tab).

Well, now's your chance as the contenders get ready to face three live TV debates in which the public get to ask the questions. Whether you're wondering about Mordaunt's stance on tax or how Sunak voted on Brexit (opens in new tab), read on to make sure you don't miss out.

When are the Tory leadership TV debates?

There will be three debates in total, taking place on Friday 15 July, Sunday 17 July and Tuesday 19 July 2022. The debates will be broadcast live on Channel 4, ITV and Sky News respectively, and candidates will be answering questions from the British public as well as putting forward their stances on some important issues.

Channel 4 confirmed on July 14 that all 5 of the remaining candidates - Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat - will be taking part in the first debate. By the final debate on July 19, more candidates will have been eliminated through rounds of voting in Westminster.

.@SkyNews will broadcast a LIVE television debate with the Tory leadership candidates battling to become the next Prime Minister on Tuesday at 8pm ⏰And we want you to be part of the audience!To apply to put your question to the candidates, email us 👉 newsdebates@sky.ukJuly 15, 2022 See more

However, it wont be until September 5 when the new Prime Minister is announced, following a number of ballots from the candidates' fellow Tory MPs, hustings held country-wide and finally a vote from members of the Conservative Party.

Bob Blackman, the joint executive secretary of the 1922 Committee, said the aim was to have the contest down to a final two by 21 July. The current frontrunners are Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss.

Friday 15 July - Channel 4

The first debate will be on Channel 4 on Friday 15 July (tonight), and is called 'Britain’s Next PM: The Conservative Leadership Debate'. Krishnan Guru-Murthy, one of the main anchors of Channel 4 News, will be hosting the 90-minute-long debate.

Joanna Potts, a commissioning editor at Channel 4 said "This is a landmark moment in British politics. We are so pleased that the candidates have agreed to take part in the debate to set out their vision for the future of the country." Louisa Compton, Head of News Current Affairs, Specialist Factual and Sport at the channel added "This debate will be essential viewing for those wanting to know more about our next prime minister and what she or he stand for."

CONFIRMED. All 5 candidates to be Tory leader have agreed to take part in the first TV debate on Channel 4 at 7.30pm Friday night, lasting 90 minutes and moderated by me. https://t.co/C6xkmEPbnIJuly 14, 2022 See more

Sunday 17 July - ITV

The second debate will also air at 7pm, on ITV on July 17, and will be recorded at at ITV's White City studios.

ITV also aired a leadership debate back in 2019, between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, which was watched by 4.4m people.

Michael Jermey, ITV's Director of News and Current Affairs said: "Television debates at important elections help voters engage with politics. ITV has been the home of some of the biggest political debates over the past decade. Sunday's debate will be an important event as the country's next Prime Minister is chosen."

Monday 18 July - Sky News

The third and final debate is scheduled to take place at 8pm on Sky News, and will be hosted by Kay Burley.

The contenders will face questions from a virtual studio audience, with recording taking place at the Sky News studios in west London.

John Ryley, head of Sky News, said: "There has never been a more important time to reinvigorate the trust of voters in the office of the prime minister. This live TV debate on Sky News gives the candidates a chance to reconnect with millions by debating the major issues facing Britain. It presents a unique opportunity to re-engage a disillusioned electorate."

What time is the TV debate on tonight?

The first debate takes place tonight at 7:30pm on Channel 4. The debate will also be available to watch live on All4 and then on catch-up.

Host Krishnan Guru-Murthy has taken to Twitter, urging people to get in involved by sending in questions for the candidates. He also said (opens in new tab) "As a licensed Public Service Broadcaster our remit as defined in law and by Ofcom is to stimulate well informed debate, challenge established views and be educational - that's why Channel 4 always aims to host major political debate."

Tory leadership candidates will face questions from an audience of floating voters in a C4 debate on Friday night. If you’d like to be in the audience or ask a question follow this link: https://t.co/vRiCZq0TyCJuly 12, 2022 See more

Who is left in the Tory leadership debate?

There are currently five candidates left in the race to be Conservative leader: Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat. After Boris Johnson announced his resignation (opens in new tab), 11 MPs initially confirmed their intention to run, but the number has since been whittled down.

Many wondered whether Dominic Raab would become the next Prime Minister (opens in new tab), but the deputy PM ruled himself out of the contest early on, and has instead chosen to back former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who was one of the first of many ministers to resign (opens in new tab) from the Johnson government.

Rishi Sunak is the current frontrunner in the leadership contest. He recently resigned as Chancellor and is reportedly the richest man in the House of Commons - leaving many wanting to know Sunak's net worth (opens in new tab) .

is the current frontrunner in the leadership contest. He recently resigned as Chancellor and is reportedly the richest man in the House of Commons - leaving many wanting to know Sunak's net worth . Penny Mordaunt is currently ranking second, and polls show she's very popular with Conservative party members. Mordaunt is a staunch Brexiteer and currently a trade minister.

is currently ranking second, and polls show she's very popular with Conservative party members. Mordaunt is a staunch Brexiteer and currently a trade minister. Liz Truss is the Foreign Secretary and, unlike Sunak and Mordaunt, she didn't vote to leave the EU in 2016. However, she has since changed her views and is now a supporter of Brexit.

is the Foreign Secretary and, unlike Sunak and Mordaunt, she didn't vote to leave the EU in 2016. However, she has since changed her views and is now a supporter of Brexit. Kemi Badenoch was until recently a Minister of State at the Department for Levelling Up and is known by many to be an advocate for the 'war on woke'.

was until recently a Minister of State at the Department for Levelling Up and is known by many to be an advocate for the 'war on woke'. Tom Tugendhat has no government experience, unlike the remaining candidates, but his campaign has been boosted by support from several senior pro-Brexit figures.

