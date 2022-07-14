Did Liz Truss vote leave or remain? Plus details of her voting record

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has launched her campaign for Conservative Party leader and the role of PM, leaving many wanting to know more about her background and whether she voted leave or remain.

The past few weeks have been a time of turmoil in the Conservative Party. Boris Johnson has announced he will be stepping down (opens in new tab), following a flurry of ministers resigning (opens in new tab) from his government, leaving many wondering what will happen next and could Deputy PM Dominic Raab be the next Prime Minister (opens in new tab)?

Six Conservative MPs remain in the leadership race, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who's played a big role in negotiating the UK's withdrawal from the EU, is among them. Here's everything you need to know about her, including her views on Brexit.

Did Liz Truss vote leave or remain?

Liz Truss voted remain in the 2016 EU referendum. But she has since said that she regrets her decision and now backs Brexit.

In February 2016, she declared her stance on Twitter (opens in new tab), saying "I am backing remain as I believe it is in Britain's economic interest and means we can focus on vital economic and social reform at home." However, she has since shown herself to be a strong Brexiteer in her roles as Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary, proving herself to be a key player in Boris Johnson's mission to 'get Brexit done'.

Leave cannot name one country we would get a better trade deal with if we left the EU.#BBCDebateJune 21, 2016 See more

What has Liz Truss said about Brexit?

As Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss has signed a number of post-Brexit trade deals, and has been positive about the impact on the economy and international trade.

Despite her initial scepticism, she has gained a reputation for taking a hard-line stance against the EU, most recently planning to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol.

In 2017, she declared her change of heart, telling the BBC's Daily Politics "I voted to Remain because I was concerned about the economy, but what we’ve seen since the Brexit vote is our economy has done well. We’ve attracted new overseas investment, we haven’t seen the dire predictions come to pass."

We will not be extending the Brexit transition period beyond 2020. The British people have waited long enough for Brexit. We will be able to negotiate a good free trade deal with the EU and other partners in that timeframe. 🇬🇧 🌎 #VoteConservative #globalbritainNovember 4, 2019 See more

Liz Truss: Background Q&As

How old is Liz Truss?

Liz Truss is 46 years old. She was born on 26 July, 1975, to John Kenneth and Priscilla Mary Truss, both of whom held left-wing views. Her father was a maths professor and her mother was a nurse and anti-nuclear campaigner.

In an interview with The Times (opens in new tab), Truss previously said that her father refused to campaign for her when she stood for election.

A post shared by Liz Truss (@elizabeth.truss.mp)

Where is Liz Truss from?

She was born in Oxford, but her family moved to Scotland when she was four years old. Truss went to school in Paisley, before moving again to spend her teenage years in Leeds.

She moved back to Oxford for university and now lives in Norfolk - where she has been a Conservative MP since 2010 - with her husband and two daughters.

What degree does Liz Truss have?

Liz Truss graduated from Oxford University in 1996 with a degree in philosophy, politics and economics (PPE). During her time at Oxford's Merton College she was President of Oxford University Liberal Democrats, though she went on to join the Conservative Party once she left university.

After graduating, Truss worked as a commercial manager for Shell on their graduate scheme.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What religion is Liz Truss?

Liz Truss has never disclosed her religion, though she has defended religious free speech. When speaking in the House of Commons about the government's conversion therapy ban, she said "What is important is that we make sure people are not coerced into conversion therapy. But it’s also important that we protect freedom of speech, the ability for adults to consent, and the freedom to express [religious] teachings."

Liz Truss: Net worth

LADBible reported that Liz Truss' net worth is somewhere between 1-5m USD. As an MP, Liz Truss receives a salary of £84,144, and as a cabinet member she receives an additional salary of £67,505.

