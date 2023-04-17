Baby Shark and Sesame Street's musical collaboration is just 'sensational'

Baby Shark has teamed up with Sesame Street and Pinkfong to create a very special version of the classic Baby Shark song and fans think it's 'sensational'.

You don't even have to be a parent to know the lyrics to the Baby Shark song because once you've heard it, there's no getting it out of your head.

You know, the song that starts....Baby Shark, doo-doo, doo-doo, Baby Shark, doo-doo, doo-doo, Baby Shark, doo-doo, doo-doo, Baby Shark.... then Mummy Shark, doo-doo, doo-doo,... - you get the drift

It was so popular that aside from the cartoon, Baby Shark has become a household name that kids are loving the Crayola Color Wonder Baby Shark 6-piece set (opens in new tab) that helps them get creative.

Even Britain's Got Talent 2023 (opens in new tab) judge Simon Cowell (opens in new tab) invited them to perform on The X Factor final back in 2018 for his son Eric, who was a big fan.

And now the much-loved characters have teamed up with Sesame Street's Cookie Monster and Elmo - who trains kids how to go to the bathroom with its Potty Time Elmo (opens in new tab) plush toy - to release a remix of the popular Baby Shark track.

The Pinkfong company and Sesame sTREET workshop have released a cute animated video that has reimagined the hit and they've included more characters into the mix from Baby Shark and William, as well as Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby.

You can watch the official video below...

Now, you've got the song stuck in your head again, kids are expected to love the collaboration of their favorite cartoon characters who in the clip the Sesame Street pals are learning a new song with Baby Shark who has invited them to an underwater dance party.

Speaking about the collaboration, Bitna Kwon, chief strategy officer of the Pinkfong Company, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to announce this Baby Shark collaboration with Sesame Street, which has been a cornerstone of childhood for over five decades across the globe."

The video joins an Earth Day themed YouTube playlist of nature themed content for kids to enjoy.

Bitna added, “It’s a truly meaningful opportunity for us to create a shared experience that transcends generations, and we hope that the collaboration helps build an emotional connection among modern families while helping them learn about nature.”

(Image credit: Amazon)

Jenny Gioia, Sesame Workshop’s vp of multimedia programming, "We’re always looking to deliver fun, unexpected collaborations to our fans. Pinkfong’s Baby Shark is a cultural icon with the most-viewed YouTube video of all time; that’s an unbelievable accomplishment. We knew we needed to work together and give the Sesame Street treatment to their best-known content, creating a vibrant new music video and so much more for kids and families to enjoy.”

Sesame Street was among the best toys of the 90s (opens in new tab) so grow-ups too can enjoy the magic of the music and Baby Shark was one of the top baby Halloween costume ideas (opens in new tab) last year.

Baby Shark and Sesame Street friends have gathered to celebrate #EarthDay. 🌎 A is for Abby! B is for Baby Shark, C is for Cookie Monster, D is for Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo, E is for Elmo and Earth! Friends, are you ready to sing together? 🎵 Watch: https://t.co/W21njIvSDM pic.twitter.com/PkHPyJMzeTApril 17, 2023 See more

And fans can't get enough of it. One fan tweeted, "I enjoy listening to baby shark but doing it with a Sesame Street twist is just a wonderful idea: this is fun to watch"

A second fan put, "Thank you! My kid loved it"

And a third fan added, "As a fan of Baby Shark, Pinkfong, and Sesame Street. This is nice!"

While a fourth fan described it as "Sensational!!!"