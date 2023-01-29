When does Britain's Got Talent start 2023? And who are this years judges?

The build up to Britain's Got Talent 2023 has officially begun. With auditions for the show's 15th season starting at the London Palladium earlier this week, many fans are wondering 'When does Britain's Got Talent start 2023?'

While it has been confirmed that David Walliams will not be returning as a judge this season (opens in new tab), fans are still excitedly waiting to see what this year's contestants have to offer. From the price of tickets to the much anticipated release date, here's everything we know about Britain's Got Talent 2023.

When does Britain's Got Talent start 2023?

As of today, no set date has been announced for the return of Britain's Got Talent. However, it is most likely that the show will launch in April 2023 just as it did in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.

The show did not air in 2021 due to COVID19 restrictions and the previous year's episodes were shown in two sections, with one airing in April and the other in August.

(Image credit: Matt Crossick / Alamy Stock Photo)

Who are this years Britain's Got Talent judges?

While David Walliams will not be judging on this year's Britain's Got Talent, veteran judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Alesha Dixon will return. They will be joined by the former Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli. Simon and Amanda have sat on the judging panel since the show first began back in 2007, with Alesha Dixon joining the line up in 2012.

Bruno joins the Britain's Got Talent judges after his departure from Strictly Come Dancing where he was a judge for 18 years.

During filming earlier this week, Dec welcomed the audience and the new judge, saying, "We’re so excited to be back! We’ve got a bit of a change this year, a brand new judge on the panel!"

Bruno reportedly blushed, replying, "I am thrilled to be here, look at these girls, they’re stunning," he said as he gestured to Amanda and Alesha. He continued, "And my old friend Simon, what an honour it is to work with you, finally. He’s teased me with this for years and years, I tell you. I’m thrilled to finally be here. I’m very emotional and I’m very, very nervous."

(Image credit: Ploppy / Alamy Stock Photo)

How do you get tickets for Britain's Got Talent?

You can get tickets to see Britain's Got Talent live through the show's official page on the Applause Store (opens in new tab). Unlike most shows, tickets are free and you don't 'buy' them, instead applying for the free tickets. Those requesting tickets must be over the age of 12, with guests under 18 requiring an adult chaperone.

While tickets to the show are free, some people have taken advantage of the Applause Store and are selling the free tickets they get for a profit on sites like Ebay. The Applause Store has made a statement against this, saying that anyone found to be selling their ticket will instantly be banned from the site and may also face formal proceedings against them.

(Image credit: dpa picture alliance archive / Alamy Stock Photo)

How much money do you get if you win BGT?

The winner of Britain's Got Talent receives a £250,000 grand prize and the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance. The prize money has remained the same since 2013, with winner's prior to 2013 winning £100,000. The one exception was the memorable dancing duo Ashleigh and Pudsey, who won £500,000 in 2012.