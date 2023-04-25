CBS Morning host Gayle King lands new job with Charles Barkley on CNN

CBS Morning's host Gayle King has landed a new job with Charles Barkley on rival network CNN.

The TV presenter is teaming up with the American former professional basketball player Charles Barkley, for a new weekly show.

The channel confirmed that the show will be called King Charles and is set to air in the fall of 2023.

The news may come as a surprise to Gayle fans who often ask where is Gayle King today? (opens in new tab) when she's missing from CBS Mornings but they don't have to worry as Gayle will remain at CBS Mornings as anchor chair - a position she's held for the last 11 years.

And it's not the only change on US TV screens as fans ask Was Tucker Carlson fired? (opens in new tab) following his sudden Fox News departure.

Gayle has since shared the news with her Instagram followers, sharing a snap of her and Charles which she captioned, "YEP it’s true!..Charles Barkley and I are doing a tv show for CNN called King Charles"

She explained, "I’m King, he’s Charles..get it?! I wasn’t looking for another thing to add to my schedule…and neither was Charles but we’re excited about going on this adventure together..So here we are, announcing it on TNT's NBA tip-off. See you Wednesdays this Fall. PS. not leaving CBS Mornings, still my favorite network show!"

A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Gayle and Charles' new venture will see them host together on the cable news screen. Charles, who is normally giving sports commentary will sit beside Gayle for the "live, long hour discussion show", but he will continue to work with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports as a commentator.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to TNT's "NBA Tip-off" Chris Licht, CEO of CNN said he was "thrilled" to have Gayle and Charles join the Network in an email to CNN colleagues, which was obtained by USA Today.

It reads, "This show will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities."

The show is yet to get an official release date but when it does it will air weekly on Wednesdays.

What is Gayle Kings' salary?

Gayle King's salary from CBS is $11 million per year according to CA Knowledge (opens in new tab) and her net worth is estimated at more than $72 million by Forbes. Her CBS starting salary was $2million. It's understood that Gayle King owns nine real estate properties, four cars and two luxury yachts. She lives in a 7,300 square-foot luxury house located in Chevy Chase, Maryland that features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a big Pool.

A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Is Gayle King still on CBS Mornings?

Yes, Gayle King confirmed that she will still be on CBS Mornings as usual. In an Instagram post confirming her new role, she added, "PS. not leaving CBS Mornings, still my favorite network show!" to clarify her position with the network.

And fans are delighted with the news.

One fan wrote, "Congratulations! Happy that we also get to keep seeing you in the morning too!"

Another fan put, "So glad you aren’t leaving"

And a third fan added, "Dreams I didn’t even know I had coming true! I love this for Charles and for you!"

A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

CBS Morning's airs weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m