Where is Gayle King today? As the anchor is absent from CBS Mornings

Reports that a popular news anchor could be leaving CBS Morning for rival CNN has got viewers wondering where is Gayle King today?

The long-time TV presenter is best-known for co-anchoring CBS Mornings with Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson but her absence from screens has caused some fans to worry that the star has been replaced.

It comes after fans asked where is Hoda Kotb on the Today show? (opens in new tab) and in the UK fans of BBC Breakfast have previously asked where is Naga Munchetty? (opens in new tab) when they spot their fave anchor missing from their shows.

Today, one fan tweeted, "Is Natalie Morales replacing Gayle King on CBS Mornings after she leaves for her short-term CNN payday?"

As we look at all we know about where Gayle King is today....

Where is Gayle King today?

Gayle King has been missing from screens on CBS Mornings with Natalie Morales sitting in for her but she has been active on social media promoting her top TV picks as editor-at-large of Oprah Daily. They shared, "They say April showers, bring May flowers. Well April is here and it has arrived with new TV shows for you to watch, comedy tours you have to check out, and music that will have you dancing with your loved one. Tap the link in our bio for all of Gayle King's recommendations to make your days more enjoyable!"

The star has been on CBS since 2011 but in recent weeks her absence comes after rumors started swirling that she was leaving the network to take up a role on one of its competitors, CNN after it has undergone some restructuring following the brief launch and swift demise of CNN+.

But the star insisted she was not leaving CBS for a reported deal with CNN, even though NBA legend Charles Barkley confirmed that the network was hoping to pair them up for a new show.

At the time he said, "They are trying to pair Gayle King and me. We don't have anything set in stone. I'm only considering it because of my respect for Gayle."

The Wall Street Journal (opens in new tab) later claimed in a report that CNN was already 'finalizing a deal' to have Gayle anchor a weekly primetime show.

A post shared by Oprah Daily (@oprahdaily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Is Gayle King leaving CBS?

Gayle King previously said she was not leaving CBS, in an interview before the rumored deal. Speaking at the 2023 Adweek Convergent TV Summit in New York, she said, "I'm very close to [CNN head] Chris Licht. I like him very much.

She went on to address whether she would ever leave, saying, "But on that question, 'Me no speak English,'

She added, "Let's just say I have two years left on my contract with CBS, and I have no intention of leaving CBS."

@CBSMornings @GayleKing @vladduthiersCBS @tonydokoupil @nateburleson Is Natalie Morales replacing Gayle King on CBS Mornings after she leaves for her short-term CNN payday? https://t.co/GmDur5q2TKApril 3, 2023 See more

Gayle has been at the network for 11 years in January after joining following the end of her self-titled show, The Gayle King Show., which aired for just one season on The Oprah Winfrey Network.

Related TV features:

Video of the week