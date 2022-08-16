Chloe Madeley gives birth to her first child with husband James Haskell

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Chloe Madeley has welcomed to her first child with husband James Haskell.

The fitness fanatic and daughter of Richard and Judy Finnigan, has been married to the rugby star since 2018 and she gave birth (opens in new tab) to a baby girl (opens in new tab).

The couple, who announced their pregnancy earlier this year (opens in new tab), confirmed their sweet news to fans on Instagram, telling them they are "utterly besotted" with their newborn baby.

Chloe shared a snap of her baby girl's open palm and captioned it, "🤍 We are delighted to welcome to the world our daughter. We are utterly besotted and beaming with pride. 🤍



"Our baby girl was born Wednesday morning, 10/08/22, 8.36am."

It's understood that the baby's first pictures will be in OK magazine.

James Haskell simply shared congratulatory message on his Instastory to confirm the arrival.

And messages of congratulations have since poured in for the couple.

One fan wrote, "congratulations so so happy for you and born on my birthday 🥳 🙌🙌 one awesome life ahead will never be dull 😜 xxx"

Another fan put, "Ah congratulations to you both. Welcome to the world little one 💗💗💗"

While a third fan added, "Aww look at her little hand 😍😍🥰🥰❤️❤️"

At the time James shared Chloe's pregnancy, he gushed, "Chloe and I are so excited to announce we are expecting our first child! 🔥🔥🥰❤️❤️ .From the moment I saw her and heard her little heartbeat I fell in love! Lets hope she looks like her Mum.

@madeleychloe"

Meanwhile, Chloe previously admitted she wasn't nervous about childbirth. In an interview with Silver Cross, she said, "I’m weirdly not nervous about the birth at all. Anyone who’s had kids will tell you that you have to come up with some semblance of a birth plan, so you do, but they’ll also tell you that all plans quickly go out the window! I actually find that comforting, because whatever will be will be.

"I’m nervous about the life shift after the birth for sure. I’ve spent 11 years building a career and a lifestyle that I don’t want to lose, so that’s definitely been playing on my mind a lot. But I am extremely excited to meet my little girl, too."

Chloe and James had been trying two years for a baby and their patience and perseverance paid off and she revealed her pregnancy essentials were "My pregnancy pillow, the two huge fans in my room keeping the hot air at bay, my Jo Malone moisturiser, my Bio Oil and a good night’s sleep!"

Congratulations!