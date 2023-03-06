Ellen star Sophia Grace Brownlee gives birth to her first baby at 19

Ellen star Sophia Grace who shot to fame singing Nikki Minaj's hit Super Bass on the US TV show with her cousin when she was just eight has given birth (opens in new tab) to her first baby at the age of 19.

It's been 11 years since the child Youtube star from Harlow, Essex, made her Ellen Show debut and now she's reached adulthood she has announced the birth of her own child, after giving birth to a baby boy (opens in new tab).

Taking to Instagram Sophie shared a photo of her holding her baby's tiny hands and simply captioned it, "26.02.23" referencing his birth date.

Her cousin Rosie, who was five at the time of their Ellen debut is now aged 16, wrote, "I love him so much already" alongside a blue heart emoji and reposted Sophia's announcement on her Instagram stories.

The TV star herself, Ellen DeGeneres, even took time out to send her special wishes, and joked, "Welcome to the world, Nicki Minaj the 3rd!"

Fans flooded her feed with their congratulations. One wrote, "Welcome to the world little man."

Another well-wisher put, "Congratulations on the birth of your baby. I hope everyone is doing well."

And a third fan added, "OMG MY SON WAS BORN 2/26/23."

Sophia has not yet announced the baby name (opens in new tab) of her newborn son and previously admitted in a YouTube video earlier this year that she is planning to wait to share a full photo of her child.

She explained, "I don't want to show my baby's face as first when he's born until I feel ready to. Maybe in a couple of months after he's born, I will feel like I'm ready."

Sophia knocked the popular Olivia off the top-spot (opens in new tab) earlier this year when most popular baby names for girls was released.

She has also kept her relationship with the baby's dad private however they have been dating for two years.

Sophia announced she was pregnant (opens in new tab) back in October last year. At the time she told her YouTube followers, "I am 21 weeks (opens in new tab) today, I was very shocked when I first found out, I have got used to it now and I am super, super happy about it.'

At the time her younger cousin shared, "This photo was the moment Sophia told me she was pregnant (as you can see I am crying) Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Sophia on the news of your pregnancy!"

"To say I’m excited is an understatement, I can’t wait to share this whole new chapter with you and be by your side watching you be the best mum ever! Love you so so much."