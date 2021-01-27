We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Actor Elliot Page has reportedly filed for divorce from their wife of three years, Emma Portner.

The Juno star, who came out as transgender in December 2020, married choreographer and professional dancer Emma in 2018. According to TMZ, Elliot filed for divorce in a Manhattan court, whilst the couple has reportedly announced the news of their divorce in a joint statement.

As reported by People.com, the couple stated: ‘After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer.’

‘We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.’

This comes after Elliot came out as transgender last month. Taking to social media, Elliot posted a heartfelt statement, declaring: ‘I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer’.

He also acknowledged that ‘despite feeling profoundly happy right now’, he was ‘also scared.’

He wrote of being ‘scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence’.

‘To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering,’ he went on to explain.

Elliot’s post also supported other trans people, powerfully declaring: ‘To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you’.

Following this announcement, Elliot has received an overwhelming amount of support from people on social media, including wife Emma Portner.

Emma took to Instagram to support Elliot, writing: ‘I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.’

The news of the Canadian couple’s separation comes three years after they revealed the exciting news of their marriage in January 2018.

Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.