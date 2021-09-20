We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Adele has shared an image of her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul on Instagram for the first time.

The singer posted a cute snap of herself and Rich in a photo booth alongside a love heart emoji, seemingly confirming their romance.

The iconic star also shared two beautiful selfies. Adele’s seven stone weight loss hasn’t gone unnoticed by followers since she began sharing photos of her transformation online and this upload sparked the same reaction from fans.

Adele’s new man, Rich, is a sports super agent and the founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group, which represents LeBron James and other notable NBA players.

The photo of the couple believed to have been taken during NBA player Anthony Davis’ wedding in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

In May, Rich told the New Yorker that he and the 15 time Grammy winner were “hanging out”. Then in July, the couple went to Game 5 of the NBA Finals together.

Adele blew fans away with a rare Instagram upload, sharing two utterly gorgeous new photos of herself, along with the sweet black and white snap of her and Rich.

The stunning shots of the Hello songstress left followers in awe, as she posed in a chic black and white off-the-shoulder gown, wearing her hair in a sleek up-do while rocking an incredibly glam make-up look.

Adele’s personal life has been in the spotlight in recent years, as she divorced her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, in March 2019.

The proceedings were only recently finalised, with the couple agreeing on having joint custody of their eight-year-old son, Angelo.