Adele looks almost unrecognisable in a series of throwback pictures her friends have shared of her to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

The singer, who shot to fame after graduating from the Brit school in 2006, has gone on to have worldwide success and in recent years Adele’s seven stone weight loss, achieved using a secret diet and exercise plan, has totally changed her look.

Friends of the Rolling In The Deep hitmaker shared several old school snaps of the star to mark her birthday today, including her make-up artist friend Michael Ashton.

Sharing the unseen snaps, he captioned them, ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY DUSTY 🎂 @adele How did we think Blackberry pics were OK ?!?! 💀 Make Up, Memories and Magic Moments !! #Adele #AdeleMakeUp #AdeleBirthday #AdeleEyeliner’

And another friend Laura Dockrill, uploaded a snap of Adele, who split from husband Simon Konecki in 2019, in fancy dress as they posed for a snap as George Michael and BeetleJuice, showing her more playful side.

The snap was captioned, ‘Make sure you BFF with someone that also goes to fancy dress parties not dressed as a sexy cat. Fulfil the brief. Nail the assignment. (Flat shoes for life) I love you so much @adele happy birthday’

And fans couldn’t contain their shock at the snaps.

One wrote, ‘OMG – these are so good. How much did you love your Blackberry?! But you are right not good for the camera.’

Another put, ‘Lmao she always has her blueberry w her.’

A third added, ‘Yessss 🙌🙌❤️ love it !!! 😍❤️ happy b-day @adele ❤️ thanks for the throwback’.

The singer, who has taken a step back from the music industry of late, stunned fans last year when she uploaded a snap of her dressed in carnival wear showing off her slender frame.

Adele confirmed her long-awaited return to the spotlight last October but just a few days later she received backlash last year for her ‘tone deaf’ Saturday Night Live sketch.

Earlier this year Adele finalised her divorce from husband Simon Konecki after a two-year battle over their finances. The pair split back in April 2019 after more than seven years together and has led to them sharing custody of their son Angelo, aged eight.

Simon is CEO of Drop4Drop charity that provides drinking water to developing countries and it’s reported that he and Adele split amicably, but are said to have struggled to agree on how their finances would be divided up, until 3rd March when the settlement was agreed, bringing an end to their marriage.