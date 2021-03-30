Poldark star Aidan Turner marries girlfriend Caitlin Fitzgerald in secret ceremony

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Poldark star and hearthrob Aidan Turner has reportedly married actress and girlfriend Caitlin Fitzgerald in a secret ceremony in Italy

Due to the pandemic, we’ve seen several celebrities opt for quiet, intimate, and secret wedding ceremonies, Made in Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock married secretly as did Laura Whitmore and Ian Sterling. Now Aidan Turner has joined the list.

Best known for his dreamy performance as Ross in the BBC adaptation of Poldark, Aidan Turner 37, has reportedly married his girlfriend of three years, Caitlin Fitzgerald, 38.

Actress Caitlin is best known for her role as Libby Masters in the US drama Masters Of Sex She played the wife of sex therapist Dr. William Masters played by Michael Sheen who she was once tied to.

The couple is thought to have had a secret wedding ceremony in Italy after filming for Aidan’s newest project Leonardo wrapped in August. A source told the Sun, ‘The couple are both madly in love and couldn’t wait to get hitched when their schedules allowed.’

They continued, ‘They’re both very private and have kept the ceremony very much under wraps, but he has been seen taking lockdown walks with his wedding ring on show.’

The source also said the pair are a perfect couple, ‘Aidan hasn’t been in a rush to get wed and has very much been waiting for ‘The One’ to come along – and anyone who sees them knows they’re the perfect match.’

Video of the Week

The couple met when they both starred whilst filming the fantasy US film ‘The man who killed Hitler and then Bigfoot’ in 2018.

The couple is very private, despite often being seen at events and red carpets together. Aidan has often said he felt uncomfortable with media attention especially after his breakout role in Poldark which captured the nation’s hearts. Aidan only confirmed he had a girlfriend in 2019 when asked in an interview.

Congratulations Aidan and Caitlin!