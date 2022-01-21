Alan Carr confirms split from husband Paul Drayton after 13 years together

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alan Carr has split from his husband Paul Drayton, confirming the sad news in an official statement.

A spokesperson for the British comedy icon announced that Alan and Paul have made the “difficult” decision to divorce after 13 years of being a couple.

“After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating,” the words shared on behalf of Alan and Paul, via PA, read.

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways. We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time.”

Alan and Paul tied the knot back in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in LA, having been together for ten years prior to their wedding day.

Chatty Man host Alan, who is famously best friends with Adele, made sure the Hello songstress was heavily involved in the wedding, even allowing her to officiate his and Paul’s vows on the big day, which was organised and paid for by the Grammy winning star.

Alan’s heartbreaking divorce news follows Paul’s recent struggles with alcohol addition, with him breaking his sobriety last year, having tried to stop drinking alcohol.

Alan, who previously opened up on how Paul had battled his crippling addiction, was forced to release a statement following an Instagram post shared by Paul, which included an image of him with a black eye.

Paul had joked that the injury was a result of a fall-out with Alan but later confirmed he had punched himself in the face while drunk.

In Alan’s statement shared to clear up the confusion, he said, “When I arrived back home from Wales, Paul was covered in scratches and bruises from a drinking binge. We are now working together to get the help he needs to get better which is our number one priority right now.”