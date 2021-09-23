We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Customers who shop at Aldi, M&S, and Argos have been warned of potential shopping disruptions in the run-up to Christmas, with strike action threatening to cause parcel delays.

Due to ongoing lorry disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, retail stores and supermarkets are predicted to struggle with keeping shelves stocked in the coming months.

Most customers have relied on online orders for both food and non-food purchases over the course of the pandemic, but these deliveries could face big setbacks just in time for the festive season.

Only a few weeks ago, parents were warned that deliveries of top Christmas toys could face huge delays this year, meanwhile the UK is facing fears of energy shortages with gas prices rising and energy suppliers going bust.

Thousands of shoppers might be impacted if staff from one of the UK’s largest delivery companies, Yodel, go on strike, sparking parcel delays from the likes of M&S, Aldi, Very and Argos.

GMB national officer Nadine Houghton said, “GMB drivers working for Yodel have returned a massive vote in favour of taking industrial action over pay and working conditions.

“With acute labour shortages across a range of sectors the time for working people to organise and take action to improve their lot is now.”

Yodel’s drivers are in a dispute with the company claiming a lack of work-life balance and insufficient pay.

Yodel’s spokesperson explained, “We are in ongoing, meaningful talks with GMB officials with a further meeting scheduled for next week,” adding, “We remain committed to find a resolution.”