Alison Hammond opens up on sweet adoption plans

Alison Hammond has opened up about her hopes to adopt a child in the future.

The This Morning presenter, who took over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to host the show alongside Dermot O’Leary last year, spoke about her regrets over not having more children in a sweet interview ahead of Mother’s Day.

Alison is a mother-of-one to 16-year-old son Aidan, but says she hopes to extend her family by adopting a little one some day.

“My one wish would be that I’d had more children. I wish I’d had another three back then. I would totally consider adoption in the future. I’ve got so much more love to give – I don’t think I’m done with one child, I’m just not,” Alison told Hello! magazine.

Alison, who is known for her hilarious TV moments, also shared an insight into her and Aidan’s lovely relationship.

“Aidan is my twin who was born 30 years after me. Our personalities are very similar. I’m so proud of the kind young man he’s turned into.”

Admitting that her son was the one who persuaded her to take on her new role at This Morning, she added, “He was like: ‘Go for it, Mum. They’ve offered you the job, go and enjoy it.’ He’s amazing like that. I don’t know what I’d do without him.”

Revealing her Mother’s Day plans for this year, Alison went on to say, “Every Mother’s Day he makes me breakfast in bed. I make his breakfast every day, but this is the one day I can chill out. He makes me pancakes or full English breakfast – and he has to clear the plates away, too. “

“Then, we’ll probably take a walk down to the cemetery to put some lovely flowers on my mum’s forever bed. We just want to have a nice day and light a candle for my mum.”