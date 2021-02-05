We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alison Hammond was presented with a great honour as she celebrated her 46th birthday live on This Morning today.

The loveable telly star, who recently took over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to present the Friday slot on the ITV chat show alongside Dermot O’Leary, was treated to plenty of surprises on the programme today.

The This Morning studio was decked out with balloons and streamers in honour of Alison’s big day and was even given a cake by Lorraine Kelly.

The This Morning team really pulled it out the bag when they unveiled a huge surprise that they had set up for Alison in her home town of Birmingham.

The cameras cut to former Big Brother star Alison’s stomping ground, showing a huge billboard displaying her face on Birmingham New Street station.

‘Happy Birthday Alison’ the huge sign read, with Dermot going on to joke, “That is pre-statue and keys to the city!”

Alison took to social media to thank her colleagues for the thoughtful gesture, admitting that a lockdown birthday at work wasn’t too bad.

‘Thanks for all my lovely Birthday wishes and thanks @thismorning for making it so special. best Lockdown birthday ever ! 🎂🎂.’

Loads of Alison’s loyal fans sent her birthday well wishes online too.

‘A big Happy Birthday to the wonderful @AlisonHammond A TV legend, always puts a smile on my face,’ one wrote.

Video of the Week

While another shared an incredible thread of Alison’s most hilarious telly moments, writing, ‘In honour of our queen Alison Hammond’s birthday today, here’s a thread of some of my favourite moments of hers over the years.’

‘This video gets me every time. HB @AlisonHammond best person on This Morning by far,’ another loyal fan chipped in.

While one more swooned, ‘Happy birthday to national treasure @AlisonHammond you are loved!’