Amanda Holden reveals ‘I’ll always be there for Piers Morgan’

Heart FM presenter Amanda Holden on feeling fabulous and frisky at 50, as well as her special friendship with Piers Morgan after he quit Good Morning Britain.

The Big 5-0! How do you feel? Any different?!

I just feel lucky to still be here, to still be healthy and to have my wonderful family around me. I know that might sound like a cliché, but it really is true. I consider myself lucky to be following incredible women like Kylie Minogue, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston, who have celebrated their 50th year by being grateful for their success, happy with their lives and still looking hot!

I wish I’d posed nude on the top tier of a birthday cake at my 50th. That’s the spirit!

It was fun getting on top of that cake! I don’t believe in the rules that once women reach a certain age, they have to dress a certain way, or act a certain way. Everyone should do what makes them happy and what puts a smile on their face. I’ve reached the point where I care a lot less about what people think. Life just needs to be enjoyable. Age will never wither you!

How has this year changed you or your attitude to life?

I know it’s been a challenging year for so many, where we’ve had to find positivity when it’s wearing thin or in short supply, but we’re almost through it. Personally, I’ve embraced lockdown and cherished all the extra time I’ve got to spend with my husband Chris, Lexi and Hollie. I’ve been lucky to continue working throughout, presenting the Heart Breakfast show every morning. That’s helped give me a solid routine and allowed me to get up early each day, put on a frock and a lash and go to work!

We normally catch up this time of year for BGT! Bet you can’t wait for it to come back.

We did the right thing resting the show for a year. The safety of everyone involved comes first and I’ve always said we need our fifth judge, the great British public. It will be amazing to reunite with everyone again next year and to welcome Simon [Cowell] back. We’ve yet to discuss me giving up my head judge seat!

We’re all missing it. Have you managed to catch up with any of the team anyway?

We’re all missing each other and filming the show. I’ve spoken with Simon and [his partner] Lauren on the phone. They were back in London briefly, but there wasn’t an opportunity to go on a socially distanced walk before they left again! Alesha [Dixon] and I have done calls and Zooms, which has been lovely. It’s been nice for Hollie and Azura to continue their friendship this way too. Alesha is looking incredible, she’s working out every day and has never looked better.

You and Piers [Morgan] are great pals. He told me you’re the person he would call in the middle of the night! Have you spoken to him?

Piers is the person I’d be able to call in the middle of the night, too, and he’d help me. We speak all the time. We’ve both been described as Marmite over the years. I don’t always share the same opinions as him, but my goodness he’s a good and loyal friend and we’ll always be there for each other. He’ll bounce back.

Your album Songs From My Heart was a huge success – you must have been thrilled.

For it to have been the best-selling and highest-charting female debut album of last year was more than I could have imagined. It was a pure passion project for myself and Chris. The record label really did just let us do what we wanted in terms of the songs on the album. Working so closely with Sheridan Smith for the I Know Him So Well duet was so enjoyable. I love that girl and I hope we can work together some more in the future.

What about touring?

I’d love to take a show on the road. I’ve been approached by various promoters, but I haven’t wanted to commit to anything with so many tours being postponed due to lockdown. Once everything opens back up again, I’d love to explore it further.

What’s next for you, telly-wise? Any truth to the rumour you’re being lined up to be the new Cilla Black?

It’s always been a dream of mine to have my own dating show, so I’m excited that I’m working on something special with the BBC at the moment. We filmed a brand-new show called I Can See Your Voice last year, which is a brilliant and very funny Saturday-night entertainment show for the whole family. Paddy McGuinness is hosting, while I’m joined by Alison Hammond and Jimmy Carr trying to work out who is a professional singer. The chemistry between us all is brilliant. What’s great about this show is that we celebrate the good and the bad singers, which has never been done before.

● I Can See Your Voice is on BBC1, 10 April