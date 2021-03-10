We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Why has Piers Morgan quit Good Morning Britain? It was confirmed that Piers was to leave the ITV show with immediate effect yesterday, following his controversial comments about Meghan Markle.

Piers Morgan quit Good Morning Britain after he faced backlash from viewers and mental health organisations when he shared his strong opinions on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During Meghan and Harry’s long-awaited Oprah chat, the couple opened up about the hardships they faced during their time in the royal spotlight, before stepping back from the family and moving to their new home in LA.

Meghan claimed that an unnamed member of the royal family expressed ‘concerns’ about ‘how dark’ baby Archie’s skin would be when he was born and shared her and Harry’s sadness over their son not being given a royal title.

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title and, also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan said.

The duchess even shared shocking details of mental health demons that she battled during her rocky time as a royal, confessing that she was suicidal during her pregnancy.

She told Oprah, “I was ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. I knew that if I didn’t say it, I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

What did Piers Morgan say?

Following Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview aired, Piers shared his opinions live on Good Morning Britain.

Speaking about Meghan opening up on her suicidal feelings and reporting that she was not given help after reaching out to The Firm, Piers said, “Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report.”

“It’s not for me to question if she felt suicidal, I wasn’t in her mind and that’s for her to say,” he later added.

“My real concern was a disbelief frankly… that she went to a senior member of the Royal household and told them she was suicidal and was told she could not have any help because it would be a bad look for the family.”

Piers’ comments sparked anger among viewers and mental health organisations, with TV watchdog Ofcom recieving over 40,000 complaints.

“We were disappointed and concerned to see Piers Morgan’s comments about not believing Meghan Markle’s experiences about suicidal thoughts today,” mental health charity Mind said in a statement.

“It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy.

“We are in conversations with ITV about this at the moment.”

The following day, Piers stormed off the Good Morning Britain set during a debate with weather reporter Alex Beresford about Meghan.

It was later confirmed by ITV that Piers would be leaving the show with immediate effect.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

What has Piers Morgan said now?

Since confirming his departure from Good Morning Britain, Piers has taken to social media to announce that he stands by his comments made about Meghan Markle.

He shared Winston Churchill quote on Instagram reading, ‘Some people’s idea of free speech is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage.’

Beside the image, Piers wrote, ‘On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, that’s OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.’

Piers also paid tribute to his late manager, hinting that his decision to quit would have been supported by him.

‘Thinking of my late great manager John Ferriter tonight. He’d have told me to do the same thing,’ he wrote.