We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Amber Heard has welcomed a beautiful baby daughter via surrogate as she becomes a first-time mum.

Amber Heard has announced the arrival of her baby daughter via surrogate as she becomes a mother for the first time.

The Aquaman actress, 35, stunned fans with the news that she has become a mum following a secret surrogacy in which she welcomed the baby into the world back in April.

In sharing her happy news, Amber uploaded a sweet snap of her cuddling her newborn baby, both wearing beige outfits as the baby girl laid on her chest as she lay on a white bed.

She revealed the adorable name and the reason behind her decision to choose a surrogate for her baby, which she had planned four years ago, following her split from husband Johnny Depp.

The star, who was pictured riding her horse in the hills of Griffith Park in November last year, captioned it, ‘I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.’

Amber was married to Johnny Depp until they split in 2016 and Amber subsequently filed for divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean star after she alleged Johnny had physically abused her during their relationship – which she claimed was usually under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A high-profile court case last year ruled that Johnny had assaulted Amber and left her in fear for her own life.

But Amber’s baby joy marks a new beginning for the star. Her post continued, ‘A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.’

Her child has an unusual first name but her middle name is said to be a sweet tribute to Amber’s mother Paige Heard, who Amber previously revealed had died ‘too early’ last year. At the time of her mother’s death she described her as a ‘beautiful, gentle soul.’

Amber recently uploaded a video of herself enjoying a spot of afternoon tea in London and captioned it, ‘Anyone for crumpets?’ in the video clip she can be heard putting on a posh voice to say ‘Oh hello, ah-ha’

It is not known how long the star is in London as she is currently filming Aquaman 2 in which she has been seen training on her Instagram.