Ant and Dec are hosting a virtual assembly for children to talk about Covid

Ant and Dec are teaming up with the NSPCC to host a virtual assembly for children to talk about their worries and ask questions about Covid-19



Several weeks into our third national lockdown, we all know Covid has caused huge disruptions to all our lives and routines but especially for children, who are currently due to return to school next month.

They’ve been in and out of school for nearly a year, homeschooling with online classes, and being isolated from their friends. It has been a very confusing and stressful time, with many children battling with their mental health, but Ant and Dec are here to help.

Britain’s favourite duo, Ant McPartlin, and Declan Donnelly are teaming up with the NSPCC to host an online assembly that will enable children to ask questions about Covid-19.

Comedian turned childrens’ books author David Walliams will also be joining the pair.

The assembly will air on the NSPCC’s Facebook page from 10 am tomorrow – that’s Tuesday 23rd of February.

This assembly is part of the NSPCC’sSpeak out Stay Safe’ initiative that usually takes place at primary schools but due to covid has become virtual.

The assembly will tackle children’s worries, about not seeing friends and family, online learning, changes to their daily routine, and new feelings they might be feeling like anxiety. They will also be talking to children about how to stay safe during the pandemic.

‘After what has been an incredibly difficult start to the year for many young people, we feel privileged to once again be hosting the NSPCC’s virtual assembly for children and their families,’ Ant has said about the virtual assembly.

Dec also said, ‘‘We hope we can remind children that they don’t have to just carry their worries with them.

Ant and Dec hosted their first virtual assembly in June last year to 100,000 views, the assembly is a great way for children to see familiar faces talking to them about Covid and also see they’re not the only ones feeling anxious and worried about the pandemic in their peer groups.

Janet Kinton, NSPCC head of school service said, ‘ ‘The lockdown has turned the lives of children upside down and many are struggling to cope with the challenges it has posed,’

She continued, ‘it is essential that every child knows who they can turn to if they need help and support.’

