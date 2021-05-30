Ant McPartlin to ‘wed fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett this August’

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ant McPartlin is reportedly set to wed his fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett in a low-key ceremony this August.





Ant McPartlin – who got engaged in December – and Anne-Marie are believed to be planning to exchange vows in front of just their close friends and family.

Anne-Marie has already been for a dress fitting, but the couple have only informed those attending when and where the wedding will take place as they want to keep details under wraps, according to The Sun.

“Neither of them want the razzmatazz of a showbiz wedding. They just want their nearest and dearest with them,” a source told the publication.

“It will be a simple but beautiful ceremony, without the glare of the spotlight. They’re both extremely excited and can’t wait to tie the knot.

“But they’re desperate to keep a lid on things. Those who know have been told it’s top secret.”

The Geordie TV star, who is one half of iconic duo Ant and Dec, popped the question with a ring designed by himself on Christmas Eve.

Ant and personal assistant Anne-Marie have known each other for several years, beginning their romance after Ant split from his wife of 11 years, Lisa Armstrong back in 2018.

It’s thought that Anne-Marie helped Ant through his tough times with addiction to prescription drugs following a painful knee operation, as well as his stint in rehab after drink driving charges.

A spokesperson for Ant confirmed their engagement at the time, revealing his sweet nickname for his future wife.

“Ant and Amzie are delighted to announce their engagement. The proposal took place on Christmas Eve at home in a very romantic setting,” a statement said.

“Ant has been planning this for some time – but wanted to make sure the moment was just right.

“2020 has been a pretty torrid year for everybody, and this is the happy news that all their friends and family have been waiting for,” a source also revealed.

Of course, Ant’s showbiz partner and best friend Declan Donnelly is expected to be his best man at the church wedding in London.